Against all odds, two secondary school lovers have finally walked down the aisle years after their graduation

Before they got married, the couple was told they were wasting each other's time and were messing up their future

Throwback and wedding pictures of the young couple have surfaced on social media and melted hearts

Two secondary school sweethearts have got married years after they completed their secondary school education in the same institution of learning.

A throwback photo of the unidentified couple was shared online alongside two pictures from their white wedding.

The couple tied the knot years after their secondary school education. Photo Credit: @things_dey_occur

Words layered on the video suggested that the couple's relationship was a subject of ridicule right from their secondary school days.

People told them that they were messing up their future, were still too young to be engaging in such and that they needed to break up as the relationship wouldn't last.

The couple has a word for their doubters

However, much to their Debbie Downers' disappointment, the couple eventually sealed their secondary school love with a marriage.

The couple sent a message to all their haters.

"Sorry to disappoint. Our future is set," words layered on the video credited to the couple reads.

Netizens celebrate the secondary school lovers

ifyoherah said:

"Awww... May theirs be forever type of love."

tony_xhexhe said:

"Congrats to them. This is beautiful."

whitesandruel said:

"Marriage is an honorable thing❤️❣️ CONGRATULATIONS."

useful_herbs said:

"It is true love, congratulations!"

mrcharles210 said:

"Check their parents well well.. There go get money.. Not for hustler guy like me and others.. After SSS, u will hustle one year before u write jamb then come enter UNI or POLY then after five years before NYSC then u come enter street the look for work.. Meah even after ten years, u still d hustle so how will u meet up with the lady?"

