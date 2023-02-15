Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has opened up about his marriage to his wife Bunmi, which is almost two decades

The actor shared how he met his wife at a mall while adding that they got married when he was 24 and not financially buoyant

Ninalowo, who adores his wife and children, said he flaunts them on his social media page because they are his biggest joy

Popular Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo also known as Nino B, has shared exciting details about his marriage with his wife, Bunmi, which has spanned almost two decades.

During a recent interview with Allure Vanguard, Ninalowo recounted how he met his wife at a mall 19 years ago when he was 24 years old and knew immediately he wanted her to be his wife.

Bolanle Ninalowo says his family are his treasure. Credit: @iamnino_b @allurevanguard

Source: Instagram

Despite not being financially buoyant then, Ninalowo revealed their parents approved of the marriage and gave their blessings.

Ninalowo said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Bunmi and I met when I was a nobody. I was just 24 trying to discover myself and my goals in life. We have been together since I had just a kobo and now still together as a blessed family.”

Ninalowo reveals why he flaunts his family on social media

The Nollywood actor, known for flaunting his family at any given opportunity on social media, revealed they were all he had.

He said:

“She and my kids are my biggest joy and investment. That’s why I flaunt them unquestionably! A man flaunts whatever he treasures! They are what I treasure most in life. That’s why you see them allover my page and space.”

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo melts hearts with a cute video of his kids hugging him before school

In another report via Legit.ng, Bolanle Ninalowo, who seemed to have moved abroad with his wife and two kids shared a cute video with fans.

In the video on his page, the movie star seemed to have just woken up while his kids headed out to school.

His beautiful daughter came into his room first to give him a peck and a hug while his son gave him a hug.

Source: Legit.ng