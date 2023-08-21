Famous Nollywood actors Bolanle Ninalowo and Charles Okocha were featured in Mr Macaroni's recent hilarious skit

The skit maker's on-screen wife, Mummy Wa, was harassed by Okocha in his hilarious accent, and Ninalowo swooped in to save the day

The men had a face-off, battling each other with funny American accents until Mr Macaroni arrived and created another scene

There was a clash of accents and a show of power in skit maker Mr Macaroni's recent video featuring actors Charles Okocha and Bolanle Ninalowo.

In the hilarious clip, Macaroni's on-screen wife, Mummy Wa, was being harassed by Okocha, who fancied her. He tried to get her to go with him as he spoke in a hilarious American accent.

Bolanle Ninalowo and Charles Okocha's video was shared online. Photo credit: @mrmacaroni1

Source: Instagram

Ninalowo jumped into the scene and saved the woman, but not before several minutes of back-and-forth accent battle with Okocha, who ran away from a physical fight with the muscular actor.

The video ended with Mr Macaroni seeing his woman in the arms of her rescuer and having a meltdown because he couldn't measure up to Ninalowo's physical qualities.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Charles Okocha and Bolanle Ninalowo's madness

Bolanle Ninalowo and Charles Okocha, in one video, sent netizens into reels of laughter.

The video also clearly showed Charles Okocha as a hilarious man with his accent.

Read the comments sighted below:

iamedemvictor:

"Look at me from herroro."

official_revoltx:

“From air roro” Charles Dey ment noting una fit tell me."

lasisielenu:

"Na why I no Dey wan save people in trouble. Because what is all this insult."

brodashaggi:

"Too many werey."

its_mikkyanu:

"Biggest mistake is thinking this should be a skit, how can you’ve Charles and Nino in one set and not put this in cinema or Netflix or Prime . This story never end, Ahbeg Continue.. please."

healthertainer:

"Honestly, at this point mummy wa deserves a brand new seexyy man and @iamnino_b is a good fit Love to see it. Mr Marcaroni vs Mr Makanaki. Let the best man win "

jaytee_yna:

"Mummy wa was about to be phenomenal That nïggga is a beast run with the speed of light bro "

iamnaniboi:

"Adventure of the three mad men."

thebeverlyemberru:

“Look at you from head roo roe baby”"

her_yin_keh:

"Daddy wa no want make dem chop him work buh u Dey freaky freaky."

Mr Macaroni meets Tony Elumelu

Nigerian skit maker and activist Mr MacaronI made a short skit with billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu.

In the video on his page, Macaroni shook the businessman and noted that people do not believe they are acquainted.

However, it didn't take long for Macaroni to reveal that the millions of dollars he talks about were 'audio' and did not exist. The admission sent Elumelu and others into a fit of laughter.

Source: Legit.ng