Video of a man from Edo state who travelled down from Benin to Lagos to share a hug with popular music executive Don Jazzy has sparked reactions online

In some clips shared on the man's social media page, he was captured setting up a tent outside of Don Jazzy's estate, awaiting the moment he comes out of his residence

The Mavins record label boss has now reacted to the man's trending video, noting that he is not in the country and should reschedule his visit

Videos of an Edo state man who travelled down from Benin to Lagos to meet his biggest celebrity role model, Don Jazzy, have gone viral online.

Osaigbovo-Umweni Kelvin had caused a bit of a stir online after different clips he shared on his social media page detailing his journey to give Don Jazzy a hug.

Don Jazzy finally reacts to the post of a Benin boy who had been sleeping outside his estate, waiting to hug him. Photo credit: @kelvoking_/@donjazzy

The young man spent two days outside Don Jazzy's estate waiting and hoping to see the music boss before Baba J reacted to his post on social media and revealed that he wasn't in the country.

"Ahh, I dey Yankee ooo" - Don Jazzy reacts

The veteran music producer has now reacted to Kelvin's posts on social media, asking him to reschedule his visit because he is currently not in the country.

Don Jazzy requested his account number while telling him to leave the street for security reasons.

"Ahh, I dey Yankee ooo. Send me your bank details but next time don't be pulling this type of stunt It's not safe out there." Don said

After Don Jazzy's reaction, Kelvin noted that he was on a mission to hug at least 100 celebrities before leaving Lagos.

Watch the clip below that documented Kelvin's journey so far:

See how netizens reacted to Kelvin's mission to hug Don Jazzy

@updated_interior:

"Talk true! Na money you want."

@ozzyfrozh01:

"Na why you go buy LGBTQ umbrella, you no go see am in Jesus name."

@iamkiingsley:

"Make una go hustle and stop this nonsense clout and short cut."

@afoguarantor:

"Please get a job na .. time is money."

@iam_emmy_gee:

"Bro I’m not against you! But that your umbrella will spoil show for you naw. Better go buy another umbrella."

@ehisdrizzy:

"I doubt if you be really benin boy...benin boys no dey jobless like this..guy go find work like ur mate for lagos and leave that gate...evian dey kee u?"

@officialzarah_:

"No be why bubu call us lazy nigeria youths be this? make una dey try rest for this country abeg."

