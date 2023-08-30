Nigerian singer Davido has sparked reactions from netizens on social media over a photo he posted recently

Sitting comfy in his private jet, the singer held a glass of champagne and took a photo which he posted on his Instagram story

Netizens shared different versions of things they equally hate after Davido revealed the champagne in the photo was just for aesthetics

Award winning Nigerian singer Davido recently joined the fake life and aesthetics gang with a photo of him drinking champagne in his private jet.

To the surprise of many, the DMW boss revealed he dislikes champagne, hence he doesn't consume it.

He also added that he only posed with the glass for the purpose of the photo he shared on his Instagram story channel.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Davido's story

The singer's photo stirred hilarious reactions on social media as few people noted only rich people are allowed to have such taste.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

_donnyboi:

"Na only billionaire fit talk this kind thing :joy: and e Dey pain poor man lmao."

sossiofficial:

"Izz allowed for the aesthetics "

endylight1:

"I dislike Private jet but sometimes I just have to snap with it"

endylight1:

"This is powered by Martel, anything when he talk na true"

dannybillzofficial:

"If poor man do the same thing, them go say na fake life "

iamblackbharbie22:

"I dislike MONEYI’m just collecting it due to PEER PRESSURE "

meetemmanueljacob:

"I dislike going on vacations, I just go there for the pictures"

remywunna_:

"My idolo cancelled champagne . I’m never taking that sh!t "

nengiscollection:

"This is gon be a new trend now,broke ppl are about to hop on this."

chinonso.agodi:

"Me too, that’s why I drink my groceries in peace."

