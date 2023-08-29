Singer Spyro, in a recent video, shared some fascinating details about himself, including one with a lady who wanted to visit his hotel room

Spyro also revealed he still joins in the cleaning of the church he attends whenever he is in Lagos

The Who Is Your Guy crooner, unlike many of his colleagues, said he doesn't drink alcohol or smoke

Nigerian singer Spyro continues to hold on to his Christian faith despite being involved in the secular music industry.

Spyro, who recently caused some buzz with his statement about the music industry during an interview with HipTV, shared some unknown facts about himself.

In the video, Spyro named US actress Meagan Good his celebrity crush as he expressed his love for her.

Speaking on his memorable moment with a fan, Spyro said a lady during his trip to Europe cried and insisted on following him to his hotel room, but he restrained himself because of his 'love for God.'

Spyro, despite being a public face, revealed he still participates in the cleaning of the church he attends whenever he is in Lagos.

He added that he has never smoked or drank alcohol before.

Reactions trail Spyro's interview

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the singer's interview, with some netizens dragging him.

See the comments below:

skippyherb00:

"This guy go just Dey cap."

owb______:

"People like him. nah dem gan gan dey run ham pass dey form holy for dem fools..

drealghettoboy:

"Pls everyone Nobody was born perfect to this earth Pls let this guy shine stop the insults."

nnunubright:

"Lol werey we dey smoke for alabarago that time ."

2blaq:

"U cannot be having crush pls. Children of God no de get crush na bad tin…! ."

soft_millionaire:

"Proud of you Jesus baby, people decide to hate you When you talk a lot about Christ , lost generations."

davey_syl:

"Lost generation no go like this guy cus he talks about Jesus I’m proud of you thank God you’re safe d lord is your strength!."

softjames21:

"Megan has always been on my raider."

daveyclef:

"So u no see chioma Jesus or even chidinma crush o."

kurup_tp:

"You nor crush on christian sister na Meghan u de crush on. You can see the hypocrisy in everything he say and do ."

Spyro shares why many ladies are unmarried

Spyro took a hot swipe at single ladies and what they exhibit on social media.

The Who's Your Guy hitmaker gave reasons so many ladies are single in this era, pointing out how they present themselves on social media.

He noted that a decent guy could tell who a wife material is from a lady's social media account.

