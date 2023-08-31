Popular Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy has impressed fans with a new video of him in New York

The Mavin Records boss shared a video of him in NYC riding in a rickshaw popularly known as ‘Keke Napep’ in Nigeria

The video got a number of netizens talking, and some of them had funny things to say about Don Jazzy’s mode of transport in New York

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Much loved Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy has made headlines after he was seen riding in a ‘Keke Napep’ in New York.

The Mavin Records boss had taken to his official Instagram page to share a video of him sitting in a rickshaw, aka ‘Keke Napep’, while riding on the streets of New York.

Video of Don Jazzy riding in Keke Napep in New York sparks reactions. Photos: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

The music mogul not only showed himself in his interesting mode of transport but also panned his camera to show his surroundings as he enjoyed the bustle of New York’s streets.

Don Jazzy accompanied the video with a funny caption about how he had no choice but to ride a ‘keke’ because a Bentley wasn’t available.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In his words:

“New York Nights. As no Bentley Dey, we pull up in a keke. All join.”

See his post below:

Fans react to Don Jazzy riding in Keke Napep in New York

The video of Don Jazzy taking a keke ride in New York soon sparked a series of interesting reactions from the music mogul’s fans. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

funnyobis:

“E don tey way you feel like poor man, so you say make you test am small.”

Official_diamond_media:

“Don baba too humble…God’s blessing no go seize from your household baba miii”

Ogbenidipo:

“Big man doings ✌.”

chrisbabymusic:

“Wetin Dey happen for New York?”

repworldwide:

“All na movement ⚡️.”

5starfave:

“Lol Keke ways.”

propaganda_grey:

“Don Jazzy is just the best.”

Don Jazzy unveils new signee Lifesize Teddy

Meanwhile, Don Jazzy has added another young and talented act, Lifesize Teddy, to his Mavin crew.

The music executive announced on August 9, unveiling his new female artiste with an amazing video.

The video showed off Teddy in her element and a feel of what fans should expect from her soon.

Source: Legit.ng