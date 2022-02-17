A young lady tagged Don Jazzy on a tweet which was a call for help for her dad's surgery, and the Mavin boss came through for her family

Not only did Don Jazzy send the balance of N1.2m but he also apologised for the delay before reaching out

In a video sighted online, the ailing man was seen praying earnestly for Don Jazzy as his daughter passionately said amen

The sick man Don Jazzy helped with the balance of N1.2 million for his surgery has reached out to the music producer on social media.

The celebrity music star gifted a young lady, @Hillbaby4 the N1.2 million balance needed for her father’s surgery after she begged for funds on social media.

Don Jazzy trends on Twitter after helping young lady Photo credit: @goldmynetv/@donjazzy

Source: Instagram

In the video, @Hillbaby4's dad called out to Don Jazzy and prayed earnestly that God will reward and always come through for him.

His family members were also sighted and heard in the video as they prayed together for the Mavin boss.

Watch the video below:

God bless Don Jazzy

At the time of this report, Don Jazzy is currently trending on Twitter, below are some of the comments sighted below:

@Babanla Kalu:

"So touching.. oluwa bless @DONJAZZY."

@Abazwhyllz2:

"Don jazzy go give you money, then still call you boss. So humble. God bless this man."

@chaodvilan:

"Imagine all the wealthy people in the world having a Don Jazzy gene in them, the world would've been so easy. This man's empathy is second to none and worth emulating."

@Elkrosmediahub:

"Nah! Don Jazzy is an amazingly kind soul. Then with that sense of humor?? Ah! Complete package noni."

@__dami_xx:

"Don Jazzy gave a total stranger 1.2m here, no questions asked and even apologized for the delay. But because you want to give 2 people 3k, you will be asking 'what can 3k do for you' upandan. Issokay, continue."

Source: Legit.ng