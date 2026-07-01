VeryDarkMan and his Ratel fanbase have been thrown into mourning following the loss of a member

A sad update detailing what led to the death of the Ratel member has also gone viral on social media

Like VeryDarkMan, many of the influencer's followers and supporters penned moving tributes on social media

Social media critic and influencer Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan (VDM), has finally broken his silence following the death of a Ratel member identified as Jerry.

Taking to his Instagram story on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, VDM honoured the deceased by resharing flyers about Jerry's death, with a simple caption that read, 'Rest in peace, farewell.'

VDM pens heartfelt tribute to Ratel member who died after hit-and-run. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

According to the report shared across VeryDarkMan's fanbase, Ratel's social media pages, Jerry died on June 29, 2026, after being involved in a hit-and-run accident in the Gwarinpa area of Abuja.

"Jerry was more than just a member of our movement. He was a dedicated, courageous, and committed Ratel who believed in justice, unity, and the vision of building a better Nigeria. His passion, loyalty, and selfless service will forever remain in our hearts and memories," the viral tribute from Ratel group read.

The Ratel also extended deepest condolences to Jerry’s family, friends, and loved ones.

"We pray that Almighty God grants his family the strength, comfort, and grace to bear this irreparable loss," the statement read.

VDM's fanbase also expressed hope that the authorities will thoroughly investigate the tragic incident that led to Jerry's death and ensure that whoever is responsible is held accountable according to the law.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that a viral video sparked fresh controversy as Afrobeat star Seun Kuti made bold allegations against VeryDarkMan.

In the footage, Seun Kuti claimed that VDM confessed to him about mobilising and paying groups of online “ratels” from Telegram and WhatsApp to attack people on social media.

A screenshot of VeryDarkMan's social media post mourning Jerry is below:

VDM and Ratel movement mourn dedicate member who died unexpectedly. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

More reactions to Jerry's death

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

emmanuelbaba7 commented:

"We hope tbe perpetrator of this act will be caught soon. May Jeremiah's soul Rest in Perfect Peace."

sklaz_001 wrote:

"Na when we don kpaii, U Dy investigate. What happened immediately the accident, what did you do to make sure he's recieving proper treatment as a full Ratel. Bro, am a full Ratel too but this kind news Dy vex me."

ckonekid said:

"Ok, accident has happened already but I feel the treatment wasn’t done properly."

cocktailcultural1 wrote:

"May your soul rest in peace we will together when we went to welcome our presido ooo ahahah is painful."

VDM taunts Pastor Chris Okafor

Legit.ng reported that VDM reacted to Pastor Chris Okafor’s apology video while speaking about his case with Doris Ogala.

He shed fake tears and became dramatic as he shared his take on what the cleric said to his congregation.

The activist also shared chats the cleric allegedly had with his daughter to counter some of his claims.

Source: Legit.ng