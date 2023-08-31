A video from singer Ayra Starr's show in Chicago, USA, is trending on social media as she performed with a male fan

The Mavin star, known for her mini skirt, was seen singing for a male fan who was seated on a chair on stage

The video has stirred reactions from netizens, especially male fans of the talented Sabi Girl

Mavin youngster Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, known as Ayra Starr or Sabi Girl, has left netizens talking following a recent video from her tour.

Ayra Starr, who is currently on her tour tagged #21worldtour, recently performed in Chicago in the United States of America.

A video from Ayra Starr's show in Chicago, US, showed her with a male fan. Credit: @ayrastarr

A video from the show left fans talking as Ayra was spotted with a male fan on stage.

The male fan, who was delighted, was seen smiling as the Nigerian songster sang for him. She also hugged him at the end of the stage performance.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Ayra Starr sings for male fan on stage

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video. See them below:

truley_ruby:

"See person serious boyfriend as him dey laff lik ishi azu."

cest_moi_betsyikeme:

"Well behaved young man."

naijatweets:

"Why is the guy falling our hand. Common face front."

nellyboi___:

"Feels weird when a girl does this if na guy now eh ehn."

sammyblack555:

"My guy just Dey smile."

voiceofko:

"Such a gentle guy, I would've kissed her hand for sure."

boredom1798:

"Ayra you no do this one for Nigeria ooo."

vstarma:

"The opportunity wey I Dey find this bro no fit do anything."

gipsyinthisbitchh:

"I was expecting a lap dance."

torzzytrillion:

"Make this girl, come back make I tell her my thing, @ayrastarr."

dannys_gossip_blog:

"Anty short skirt. If I be the guy I for do wetin go make body guard do me something."

iam_cyndykoko:

"Imagination won wound that guy."

