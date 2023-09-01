Big Brother Naija All Star Venita set the internet abuzz with her dance moves on August 31, right after the pool party

Venita enthusiasm was evident, as she danced exuberantly in front of Adekunle, delivering some impressive body moves that left viewers mesmerized

In another clip, she brought her twerking skills to the forefront, all while holding a drink, creating an unforgettable moment

BBNaija All Star Venita sparked sweet reactions online following how she spent her Thursday night, August 31, after the pool party.

The mother of two was spotted in an animated mood after the pool party, as she showed off her glossy skin in a steamy black swimsuit.

BBNaija All Stars Venita dances for her best guy Adekunle after Thursday night pool party Credit: @veezeebaybeh

Source: Instagram

Venita stood before Adekunle to dish out some impressive body moves, and another clip showed her vigorously twerking her bum while holding a drink.

See the video below

Venita’s dance move sparks reactions online

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

ms_mapiki"

"Please treat Your Adekunle right ohhh.....we love you."

iz.kay_:

"It's Adekunle enjoying the show for me."

bills_mama:

"If you know say you record dis video to use help urself raise you hand ✋? Cuz i know all of you… especially haters."

the_barracuda22:

"The hottest girl in BBN history ."

mz_desola1:

"The only thing shes good at is body shaming people up nd down nd she get her own for body too ooo rubbish."

hadlagos:

"Venita yansh be like man yansh ."

official_vanesssa:

"I hear say u be Man and Adekunle be wife , is that true?."

samlukason:

"Bhaddie ghurl be like hot Tamale ."

mhiz_treazyluv:

"Venita and her Wife Adekunle though."

it._emily:

"The pepper ️ them gonna cry blood. Venita give them."

the_yoke_breaker:

"My celebrity crush right from the days of AY,s crib ."

makinwataiwo:

"She's the mist beautifullest in that house but ilebaye na the pepper ️️️."

won_derhuman:

"When we are done removing Seyi we focus on you..Come home and come and be mothering your kids around and focus on your babyboy! Nansense…..!"

Doyin floors CeeC during her diary session

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Doyin Davids confessed bad things about co-star Ceec to Biggie during her recent diary session.

It appears that the dispute between the lawyer and the current Head of House will take a long route before it gets resolved.

Big Brother asked Doyin, if she had anything to say in her diary session, and she went on to complain about Ceec leaving during one of their lounge morning gatherings.

Source: Legit.ng