Rapper CDQ has returned to social media days after he was involved in an auto accident

The rapper shared a picture of him in a wheelchair while suggesting that he had accepted his fate

The picture has since stirred reactions from the likes of actor Femi Adebayo singer D'banj, among others

Popular indigenous rapper Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, better known as CDQ, has announced his return to social media days after he was involved in a severe car crash.

Legit.ng recall reporting that the rapper's accident saw his expensive car damaged.

However, on Wednesday, August 30, CDQ took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself in a wheelchair.

The rapper could be seen smiling while sitting in the wheelchair as he added a caption where he appeared to have accepted his fate.

Celebrities, fans react to CDQ's picture

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see tthem below:

femiadebayosalami:

"OMG! Stay strong bro."

iambangalee:

"Light warrior toh baddd stay Strong brother."

deejayjmasta:

"Speedy recovery."

aremooba_:

"You will live long my brother . Stay at home no be stay in the grave."

greatnexx__v1:

"What we be we surely be !! Stay strong OG."

mykey:

"We thank God for the gift of life, and amazing to see a smile on your face… Stay strong and wishing a full fast recovery!"

aduragbemi_24:

"I’m sorry ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ God will continue to protect you."

t_love_miami:

"Up is the place of a champion. Baba stand i want confirm something."

oblacc_____:

"Thank God for life❤️‍Stay strong Fav."

liamzyewi:

"Stay strong my heart went you yesterday I just pray for you that almighty Allah will heal you @cdqolowo ."

