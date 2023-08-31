Afrobeat singer Rema continues to show he has come of age as a recent clip of him on a date with beautiful American singer Justine Skye goes viral

Clips shared online of the pair at a dinner date have stirred reactions as netizens query why the Mavins record label singer for abandoning Nigerian babes for the American

Also, in the trending video, Rema was seen vigorously ringing a bell for the curvy beautiful as he sang her birthday song

Nigerians within the social media community were recently taken aback after a video of renowned Afrobeat singer Rema was seen taking American singer Justine Skye out on a dinner date.

There used to be a public belief amongst Nigerians online that R&B singer Justine and Afrobeat superstar Wizkid shared some type of intimacy.

Video of Nigerian singer Rema out on a date with American R&B artist Justine Skye trends. Photo credit: @justineskye/@heisrema/@itzbasito

Rema rings bell like a child while on date with Skye

Seeing the trending video of Wizkid's younger colleague, Rema, stepping out with lady Skye has stirred massive reactions online.

One of the highlights of the viral video of Mavin signee Rema while on a date with Justine Skye was the moment he was seen vigorously ringing a bell as he sang a birthday song to the American singer.

Watch the viral clip below:

See the reactions that the clip of Rema and Justine Skye on a date stirred online

@emy_mel__:

"So this is why he sang “ I know you senior me…“

@kick.stacks:

"Just get money . Things go fall in line."

@unknownn_mayana:

"Wizkid don pass this road tire."

@foreign_mike1:

"She is not his girl , but it is just his turn."

@bigoxama:

"Werey wan dey chop foods wey Wizkid nor chop finish. Bad guy."

@trisha_white40:

"This girls no wan leave Nigerian men."

@mr__lordson:

"Please whatever you're doing Wizkid name comes first."

@papidenosky:

"Guy find better omo give Belle on a low then they leave your life coded cos all these ones no road."

@pcee_ofph:

"Wetin Rema Dey find for Israel this boy too waka."

@mentoh_smartino:

"Who cares person wey Wizzy don toy finish, she just wan use rema push her faded career nothing else !! Buh she be fine girl o."

Fans react to photos of Rema seen at a beach with a mystery woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that internationally renowned Nigerian Afrobeat singer Rema trends online after images of him and a mystery woman at the beach hit the internet.

Immediately after the images surfaced online, Nigerians took to the singer's page, querying him to come public and quell the rumours about his relationship status.

However, Rema has yet to confirm whether the mystery woman is his lover. The Jonzing world artist is currently on a music tour across Europe.

