Mavin youngster Ayra Starr has revealed her reign in the music industry would last for a long time

The Sabi Girl, while responding to a netizen who said kids were singing her songs like nursery rhymes, stated that they were her future target

Ayra Starr's plans for her music career have since stirred reactions from many of her fans and followers

Nigerian singer and Mavin signee has opened up on her plans for the future as she revealed who would be her target audience in the next ten years.

Ayra Star, in response to a netizen who said kids were the ones singing her songs, stated that the younger generation would be the ones listening to her when they become teenagers.

Ayra Starr says music is cross-generational. Credit: @ayrastarr

The netizen, identified as @bruziee on Twitter, wrote:

"Ayra Starr got kids singing her songs like nursery rhymes."

Reacting, Ayra Starr tweeted:

"That’s the whole point lol, in 5 years those same children will be teenagers that only listen to Ayra Starr ! The music is cross generational , if you no like am , your children go like am. I’m gonna be here for a long time."

See their exchanges below:

Reactions as Ayra Starr reveals her future target audience

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the singer's tweet below:

h0llaOla:

"Talk about catching them young."

dotboyswag10:

"Are you saying you are not making music for mature minds??"

toyor_pr:

"Emphasis on you are going to be here for a long time ."

Alan_yournextbf:

"Deep down your heart you know that was not the idea behind your songs, you just don’t have good lyrics. All of this na just damage control."

SidneeSiko:

"That's the thing, Some people don't know that you are here to stay."

Black_dillane:

"Who dey whine dis babe head Abeg?? ."

ShowShalom:

"Let them know, this is just the intro. Dangerous for a reason ❤️."

