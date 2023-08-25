Popular Nigerian skit maker Layi Wasabi has not met Ayra Starr before, but he is sure the singer looks at him with interest on social media

The young man listed Jim Iyke, Basketmouth as the people he looks up to in the entertainment industry

Layi also disclosed that he does not believe in having a girlfriend or lover, hence he is single; he is however, looking to settling down some day

Popular comedian and skit maker Layi Wasabi is one of the hottest rave of the moment that Nigerians are enjoying his content.

In an interview sighted online, the skit maker talked about the people he admires in the industry and the list included actor Jim Iyke, comedian Basketmouth and singer Ayra Starr.

Layi Wasabi gushes over Ayra Starr Photo credit: @ayrastarr/@layiwasabi

On Ayra, the skit maker revealed she looks at him in a way that he likes on Instagram, he added that he has never met her.

Layi further added that he is single, doesn't believe in the idea of having a girlfriend but would want to get married some day.

He also disclosed that he doesn't want a crazy wife like him because of their children.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Layi's video

A lot of people found Layi's statement funny and they pointed out how funny he is without even trying.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

@Bigsamtweets:

"Tall men love short women and vice versa. It's universal."

@Sliimzy12:

"Nothing for you bro , leave my babe."

@Temitayor09:

"This guy na mumuE say "for instagram"

@devdahcoder:

"Is he a Fuji musician? Baba don touch mic reach 10 times."

@onlysharkonland:

"This boy is a clown, like real life clown"

@Febysola:

"Crazy must marry normal werey "

@gabsegun1:

"Does girlfriend exist?"

Layi Wasabi joins Anikulapo series

Nollywood leading director Kunle Afolayan hinted at the release of the Anikulapo series at a time when Yoruba movies like Jagun Jagun and Orisa were making waves in and outside the country.

Anikulapo series, a spinoff of the epic Anikulapo, will return to the screens as a four-part sequel following the massive success that trailed the first release.

The new series will feature returning stars Sola Sowobale, Kunle Remi and Bimbo Ademoye alongside Owobo Ogunde, Gabriel Afolayan, Lateef Adedimeji, Eyiyemi Afolayan, UzeeUsman, Layi Wasabi, Sisi Quadri, among others.

