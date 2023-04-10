A video of Nigerian singer Davido causally dancing to one of his new singles has given many netizens joy

In a video sighted online, the singer, even though seated, impressed fans with his moves like a Gen Z

While some fans praised their fave over his moves, others gushed over his cute smile at the end of the video

Popular Nigerian singer Davido, since his return, has been unknowingly distributing joy on social video every time a happy video of him surfaces.

In a recent video sighted online, the singer was at a restaurant, and as he had a good time, he danced to his song Feel playing in the background.

Video of Davido dancing stirs reactions Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Even though he didn't stand up, OBO effortlessly showed off his moves, something close to one of the trending dances on TikTok by popular Gen Z kids.

At the end of the video, the singer gave a wide smile before turning off his camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

officialomoborty:

"The smile is contagious… . You can’t help but smile along."

rahman_jago_:

"I smiled..I come laugh Join!"

shankcomics:

"He’s Happy. Cute!❤️"

medlinboss:

"O dear can’t love him less "

_mi.ra_cle:

"Davido spent his break watching TikToks."

bellokreb:

"OBO always drinking juice."

mdrough:

"I smiled, but it was influenced by his own smile . Just glad to see him happy again "

beanarb:

"Davido don watch TikTok tire during the holiday "

freshkid_of_lagos:

"@davido , I love u so much bro... though I'm a wizkid fan.. but I just want you to b happy always... u have a good heart... may God keep u happy forever.. love u king ❤️"

shocking__bosstres:

"I smile ehhhhhhh it’s on blast on my page too."

bandh_byaisha:

"Davido!!!!! I smiledddd ooo. ❤️❤️❤️"

London fans sing along with Davido as he performs LCND, Unavailable in viral video

Davido's fans in London had an amazing time with him at his special live event, tagged a Timeless night.

As expected, the singer performed songs off his Timeless album and opened the show with a track LCND.

As OBO sang, his fans, phones whipped out to capture the moment and excitedly sang along with him.

Source: Legit.ng