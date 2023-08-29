Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, was recently shown great love by a fan at his London show

The fan gave Burna Boy a British passport, and the funny video of the music star’s reaction trended online

A number of social media users were amused by the viral clip, as they shared different reactions in the comment section

Popular Nigerian singer Burna Boy’s interaction with a fan at a London show has amused many netizens.

A video showed the moment a fan at the show gave the Grammy-winning musician a British passport.

A fan gave Burna Boy a British passport during his show. Photos: @officialhiptv

It all started when Burna Boy joked about collecting offerings from his fans, and one of those in the crowd decided to drop their British passport.

Burna exclaimed in excitement that a fan was willing to give him a passport, and he laughed about it while also thanking them all for the love they showed him.

The music star said:

“You’re giving me British passport! Ye! Kpali! My brother don’t worry! Una too bad! I love you too much!”

See the video below:

Reactions as fan gives Burna Boy a British passport

The video of Burna Boy’s funny reaction after a fan gave him a British passport soon made the rounds online, and some netizens shared their thoughts.

Read some of their comments below:

Donna Cross:

“Yah need pure heart.”

Olawale:

“It was not a British passport.”

Supernickky_musik:

“Na big 7, Able Gee.”

Leponky:

“You no like odogwu? Na madness go keee you aje.”

na_shrine:

“CITY BOI WAY.”

sledgworldwide:

“My man.”

stainlessxex:

“City boy.”

Burna Boy rejects offer to rule Nigeria, names substitute

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that despite the fact that Burna Boy appears to be tough, he knows some assignments are beyond him, like ruling Nigeria.

During a recent Instagram live, a fan noted that the singer would eventually be at the helm of affairs in the country.

On sighting the comment, Burna Boy immediately rejected the offer and asked if the country was not stressing him enough as a singer.

The self-acclaimed African Giant then nominated fast-rising act, Shallipopi, to take over for him.

