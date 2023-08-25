A father heard unusual sounds coming from his daughter's bedroom and he immediately went to check what was happening

After opening the door of his daughter's room, he found out that it was the dog snoring loudly while asleep

Social media users have reacted massively to the video shared on TikTok with many finding it hilarious

A TikTok user identified as @magnusthetherapydog has captured the precious moment he found his daughter and their dog sleeping side by side, donning matching sweaters.

He disclosed that he had heard weird sounds emanating from his daughter's room and went in to check.

Concerned dad hears weird noises in daughter's room, opens door to check Photo credit: @magnusthetherapydog/TikTok.

Man sees daughter's dog snoring loudly

On getting there, he discovered that it was the dog snoring loudly and making unusual noises.

The endearing sight prompted him to ask his followers, "What would you do if you found this?"

Reactions as man shares video of dog snoring at home

Netizens flooded the comments section with expressions of adoration for the adorable dog and the heartwarming scene.

The overwhelming consensus was that the sight was undeniably cute, melting the hearts of all who watched the video.

Garrett Redfearn commented:

“They are winning.”

@danjones447 reacted:

“They have on the same outfit.”

@lauriedavis912 said:

“Sweet.”

@A Douglas reacted:

“Omg precious.”

@truckgmc09 said:

“Just take picture and smile.”

Vincent Rakete said:

“Omg where can I buy these super cool pajamas? My wife my dog and I need them for Christmas."

@Susan commented:

“Adorable.”

@Debra Pearson Tiffan said:

“Walk quietly out of the room and close the door. 1 of them needs their beauty rest.”

@sillybuggs said:

“Best sleep ever.”

Watch the video below:

