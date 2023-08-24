Nigerian Grammy Award-winning superstar Burna Boy claimed that Twitter influenced the title of his upcoming album, I Told Them

In a candid interview with American media outlet Complex, the international musician recounted the events that led to his album title

Burna narrated how he went down the rabbit hole of his old tweets to realise that he had previously envisioned everything he was doing today

Nigerian International singer Burna Boy revealed that his seventh studio album, I Told Them, was inspired by his Twitter history.

According to Burna, he named his album ‘I Told Them’ after revisiting his old tweets and seeing that he had previously mentioned all the greatness he was living today.

Burna Boy excited about his incoming album title Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The Grammy award-winning superstar said this in a recent interview with the American publication Complex.

He said, "Them’ in my album title is anyone who ever didn’t believe [in me] at any point in time.

"The way the name of this album came up is because one random day, I just went on my Twitter [page], and I started scrolling down to my old tweets. I wanted to see what the first tweet I ever tweeted was, for some strange reason.

"And then it just sent me down this rabbit hole, where I’m just looking at everything I ever said. I’m like, wow! It’s crazy. I really did say all these sh*ts that are happening now. And that kind of made me name my album, ‘I Told Them’.

See his interview video below

Burna Boy’s latest interview sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled how netizens accepted Burna Boy’s disclosure. See them below:

@flowzki:

"only one of his kind."

@Fran6iix_:

"Them: imo, those that clown everyday on this app."

@Davekingzy_:

"Real Musicians are prophets, they’re gifted, Now let me take you back to Fela Kuti’s songs you will find out everything Fela said then is actually happening now. Burna Boy is too real to my skeleton that’s the reason I will forever be an OUTSIDER."

@Dexgobrazyy:

"He actually did say it. Im happy he is where he is rn."

What Burna Boy said about Afrobeat

Meanwhile, Burna Boy discussed how he perceives Afrobeats and the artists who create songs around this Ghanaian/Nigerian sonic export.

In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe in New York, the Last Last hitmaker revealed that he sees nothing exceptional in Afrobeats.

While anticipation builds for his album, I Told Them, Burna Boy called the genre meaningless, stating that it is only about vibes.

