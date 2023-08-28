Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has now reacted to celebrities who delete their comments after getting trolled online

The controversial movie star charged his fellow celebrities not to be scared of trolls and to be ashamed of themselves if they are

Yul’s post spread on social media and it drew a series of interesting reactions from many netizens

Controversial Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is back in the news after charging his fellow celebrities not to be afraid of trolls.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star shared a post where he commented on how some celebrities are quick to delete their online comments once they notice they are getting attacked for it.

Not stopping there, Yul went ahead to taunt these celebrities for being afraid of their fellow human beings. According to him, nobody is here to please anyone and if they drop a comment that displeases people, they should drop 20 more of its kind.

Reactions as Yul Edochie taunts celebrities who are afraid of online trolls. Photos: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“I see some celebrities who drop comments on a post & when they get attacked or insulted by trolls they rush & delete their comments.

Excuse me? You dey fear your fellow human being? You should be ashamed of yourself if you're scared of your fellow human being.

You're not here to please anyone. You're entitled to your opinion, as long as you're not insulting anyone. If you drop a comment and trolls come for you, drop 20 more comments.

Tell dem, DIA FADA.”

See his post below:

Reactions as Yul Edochie charges celebs not to be scared of trolls

Yul Edochie’s post where he slammed celebrities who are afraid of getting trolled quickly got the attention of many of his followers. A number of them bashed the actor over what he had to say. Some netizens also claimed it was written by his second wife, Judy Austin, as a reply to her friend, Sarah Martins.

Read some of their comments below:

ebysweden:

“They delete them because they are normal human beings sensitive to human feeling and think about their image. You don’t care because as they say, “He who is down need fear no fall”. You are already down and so lose nothing. They are up and care about their brand. You own brand don finish kpata kpata”

Korion_girl:

“This write up certainly looks like what chukwualovukam wrote !! Nonsense!! Yup deep down you know you are so bothered.. sending healing across to you.”

iamuzorich:

“Stray bullet don hit Sarah martins. Oga go straight to the point, stop going through corners .”

Yusufakeem2023:

“Ijele nonsense Judy is the one using Yulsless Yul page to talk to Sarah Martins indirectly for apologising to Queen May, Rita Edochei and all Queen May's fans, both Judy and Yulsless Yul were not happy with the public apology Sarah made few days ago, they want Sarah to continue to with her normal way to spite Queen May , but Sarah wants her own happiness too, she's tired of taking bullet for Ijele nonsense she can't even take ordinary insult for her again not to talk of a whole bullet , now let me tell you why Judy can't use her page to talk to Sarah, it's because Sarah knows all her secrets the moment Judy make pim to talk to Sarah, you all will see Judy true life stories about how she use kayamata snatched Yul and put him inside ogogoro botte The real Asaba wood drama is about to go down stay tuned and don't sleep on bicycle .”

Aliciarotondwa:

“Lol yul not everybody it's like you and Judy you see those celebrity you talking about they have reputation to protect and family to protect to so you wan them come die on top of your matter you wan scatter their lives like what you did with Sarah martins I will rather be a coward than to be a hero to someone that has ended his life and got nothing to loose .”

officialbblessingceo:

“No be every body get thick skin, no be everybody actually dey for u.”

Yusufakeem2023:

“This is Judy handwriting trying to talk to Sarah Martins indirectly for apologising to queen May and Rita Edochie, and all the queen May's fans ijele nonsense na chest pain go keee you and Yulsless erand Asiwaju boy no peace for the wicked .”

Sarah Martins apologises to Edochie family

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has finally bowed to pressure as she recently tendered an apology to the Edochie family and fans as she withdrew from interfering in Judy Austin, Yul and May Edochie's drama.

Sarah, who appeared to have pitched her tent with Yul's second wife, Judy, was accused of paying a lady to make disturbing wishes against Yul and May Edochie’s daughter, Danielle, which sparked outrage that saw her slamming her senior colleague Rita Edochie.

In a recent update, Sarah apologised for causing the family pain following advice from the media personality Daddy Freeze.

Source: Legit.ng