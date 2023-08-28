Nigerian singer Davido’s alleged US side chick Anita Brown has once again raised questions about her supposed pregnancy

Just recently, she shared a video of herself swimming in a big pool without a visible baby bump

Anita’s flat stomach in the new video raised many funny questions from Nigerians who bombarded her page

Nigerian singer Davido’s alleged US side chick, Anita Brown, has made the news for the umpteenth time over her supposed pregnancy.

Anita recently took to her official Instagram account to share a video of herself swimming in a big pool.

In the video, the young lady was seen trying to balance on a fish-shaped floater and she kept falling off. However, what caught the attention of many netizens was her flat stomach.

Nigerians react as Davido's Anita Brown swims without baby bump. Photos: @ninatheelite

Recall that Anita had continued to suggest that she was still pregnant for Davido by sharing snaps showing her protruding belly.

However in her recent video, there was no baby bump in sight and fans asked questions.

See the clip below:

Nigerians react to Anita Brown’s flat stomach after alleged pregnancy for Davido

Shortly after Anita’s video went up, a number of Nigerians bombarded her comment section to share their funny reactions. Read some of their comments below:

esthersky_77:

“Where is our baby?”

becky_perry24:

“Stop confusing us if you don't want GOD to confuse you. where is the belle Bikonu.”

just_faith_:

“Am I the only one that loves this lady.”

bluestrapp:

“Belle don flat again, tomorrow you go push ham out again.”

nnunubright:

“This girl where is ur pregnancy werey?”

debbywhyt:

“This your on and off pregnancy.”

sah_larenzyy:

“This should better be an old video ooh...cos last time I checked ur post, belle come out.”

nipheetemmy:

“Guy nah old video, she's trying to confusing people so don't loose guard. Our preggy still there.”

officialnikkv:

“Nina don't injure our baby please.”

ihondejoy:

“Na old pictures and videos she they upload.”

bennysworldbabystore:

“She post old videos so people can talk. ele nah u fit Nigerians.”

noelidoniie:

“Am I the only one not seeing any pregnancy?”

funny_peee:

“The belle never still big?”

christyajay:

“Aunty Anita where is the pregnancy again?”

callme_msmaps:

“Your on and off pregnancy.”

Anita Brown flaunts baby bump

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Anita Brown had stirred reactions online after flaunting her growing belly.

The clip came months after she claimed to have aborted the child she alleged belonged to singer Davido.

In the viral post, Anita stylishly apologised to her Davido for all her previous misdemeanours and online verbal attacks on the singer. Anita also apologised to Nigerians and Africans at large.

