A young Nigerian man has shared his unpleasant experience after relocating to the United Kingdom

In a post shared via his TikTok account, he revealed how difficult it had been to get a job in his new residence

Massive reactions have trailed the video with many advising him to be resilient while others shared their experiences

A Nigerian man identified as @pappykraen on TikTok has stirred reactions with a video shared via his account.

He narrated his job-seeking experience in the UK while singing along to Asake's hit song 'Lonely at the Top.'

Finding a job is not easy in the UK

According to him, finding a job over there is not as easy as people may believe. He also revealed how he had told people that he would pay back their money once he landed in the UK.

"As soon as I enter the UK, I have to start working to pay back your money ASAP", he said with an awkward grin on his face.

Captioning the video with "lonely at the top", Pappykraen conveyed the feelings of isolation and challenges that come with striving for success in a new country.

His TikTok post shed light on the difficulties individuals face when seeking employment abroad.

Reactions as man shares job hunting experience in UK

@PRINCESSADESEWALEK said:

“Omo it took me 5 months to start working ooo omo things no easy as people dey tell us o.”

@I'm Kemisola reacted:

“I thank God my dad didn't sell his car den, I won't have the ability now to get him another car. It's not easy here.”

@Paula Tabe commented:

“Only those in UK will understand.”

@Feranmi commented:

“My present condition.”

@Dynmardyvar asked:

“Me I need work someone link me up, I don stay house 2 months.”

@stacystac2.0 reacted:

“The whole world is tuff to live right now things have changed everywhere.”

@Amanslelly said:

“Guy nor Dey make us fear again.”

@odionve chisom said:

“I don pay my mama finishes.”

@Lizbeth said:

“Why l'm I seeing this rn. I have been here since May ending, I just got a job offer today. Omo e no easy, I do job application tire.”

