Like it or not, the Nigerian entertainment space has recently become the home of fake backsides. There's barely any top Nollywood female star who hasn't gone under the knife, from BBLs to breast augmentation to gastric bypass or liposuction.

However, the one that seems to be on an all-time high is the BBL craze. There have been arguments recently amongst netizens as to who they think has the best BBL in the entertainment industry.

Photos of BlessingCEO, Tonto Dikeh and Phyna all flaunting their curves and backside. Photo credit: @tontolet/@officialbblessingceo/@unusual_phyna

Quick one: BBL means (Brazilian But Lift). Women undergo these medical procedures to increase the size and width of their backside and reduce their waist.

The conversation about the worst BBL was sparked by famous socialite PrettyMike, who named controversial relationship therapist Blessing CEO the worst medically induced barrel in the entertainment industry.

Legit.ng, in this article, has highlighted the opinions of the public, who they think are the top seven worst BBLs in the Nigerian entertainment space.

1. Nons Miraj had surgery for her backside and nose

Famous female matchmaking show host and comic Chinonso Ukah, better known as Nons Miraj, appeared at the top of our response sheet from the public.

She was voted the celebrity with the worst done BBL, with complaints about her legs, the shape of her backside even after surgery, and not looking well-rounded enough for something that millions of money well spent on.

Nons was advised mainly by many to wear longer outfits, go back under the knife and improve the work done on her backside.

2. Blessing CEO's backside is too hard, and it has too many dimples

Though PrettyMike voted Blessing CEO the worst BBL in the Nigerian entertainment space, our respondents voted her the second worst-done Brazilian lift.

The famous relationship therapist recently went under the knife and did well to give her fans a documented viewing of the process on her social media pages.

However, it doesn't seem like her Brazilian lift has had much of a significant effect on netizens. Some complaints about her backside were that it looked hard, rocky and not proportionate to her body.

3. Tonto Dikeh's BBL is not balanced and looks fake

Retired Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is another name that featured highly on the worst BBLs in Nigeria's entertainment industry.

It was noted that the actress BBL doesn't look proportionate, with one side of her bum looking more prominent.

However, it was noted that this was pointed out in the early days after Tonto had gone under the knife, but years after, with enough attention, it still seems apparent.

4. Lilian Afegbai's BBL has been noted to be bent

Another actress who has been pointed out as one of the worst-done BBLs in Nollywood is Lilian Afegbai.

According to some comments gathered online, what was most noted to be unusual about Lily's backside was that it looked disproportionate to her body, with one side of her bum looking more prominent than the other.

5. Toke Makinwa's own, it took like four surgeries to get it right

It is almost impossible to discuss BBLs in Nollywood and not talk about Toke Makinwa.

The former OAP and actress was one of the first Nigerian celebs to go under the knife to enhance her backside surgically.

But the first few surgeries hit some roadblocks as they almost all looked funny. According to public records, getting a more realistic and satisfactory outcome took nearly four procedures.

6. Phyna own get horn

The latest Nigerian celebrity to join this exclusive list of BBLs going wrong is Big Brother Naija season 7 winner Phyna.

Months after leaving the house and insulting her colleague, who had her backside worked on, she went under the knife.

Though she claims that she didn't work on her backside, recent clips of her tell a different story.

However, it has led to insults from her colleagues, especially from Chichi, who noted that it looks like something a carpenter did and that it has horns.

7. Ini Edo It is not proportionate

To a large, Ini Edo isn't one of the celebs who gets dragged for her backside, and that's why she comes in the last place.

But it was too obvious to ignore going back to the body she used to have and the sudden change. It is also quite emotion-stirring that she still wraps her body up in tight body shapers for a thinner waist despite the humongous load attached to her backside.

