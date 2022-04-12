Veteran Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has caused a stir on social media after a video of her dancing went viral

In the trending video, the movie star’s big backside was hard to miss and it has raised a lot of comments from fans

While a few fans commended Ini’s looks, others wondered about the doctor who did her backside surgery as they slammed them

Popular Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has now become a talking point on social media after a video of her dancing at Rita Dominic’s bridal shower went viral.

Rita recently shared the news of her engagement with fans online and her celebrity colleagues, including Ini Edo, joined her in celebrating at a bridal shower.

One of the videos from the lovely occasion made the rounds and it was that of Ini Edo shaking her backside as she danced.

Ini Edo's backside at Rita Dominic's bridal shower causes a stir online. Photos: @iniedo

In the video, the movie star was seen rocking a figure-hugging dress as she danced with fellow actress, Nse Ikpe Etim.

However, fans were less concerned about their dance moves and focused mainly on Ini’s protruding backside.

Ini’s behind was not easy to miss considering its size and fans had a lot to say about it. See the dancing video below:

Internet users react

Nigerians on social media who spotted the dancing video asked questions about the doctor who was responsible for the actress’ behind as many of them condemned the final result. Read some comments below:

Ada_iguedo:

“From day one, her doc did her bad. I can't be moved.”

Dammythegreat:

“Everywhere come strong.”

Lawalganiyat30:

“SpongeBob SquarePants.”

Onyinyengonadi:

“Da*mn!! She spoilt her fine body.”

Fhunkyscloset:

“Which kain yansh be this... God abeg ooo.... If it's not kokobykloe a*ss make the rest shift abeg .”

Ada_nnne:

“Be like strong yam.”

Riyke__:

“Abeg which yansh be this .”

Oziomam_:

“Be like 2 balloons filled with same amount of water in it‍♀️ but e fine‍♂️.”

Nkiru_21:

“See her ynash strong like fufu.”

Declutter_sistah_ph:

“I can’t believe she paid a lot of money for this… what was the reason? What?”

Lisaa_ndukwe:

“Her doc is good.”

Interesting.

