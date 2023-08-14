The fight between two former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) female housemates and friends, Phyna and Chichi, doesn't seem set to come to an end any time soon

Chichi recently held no bars back in an online war against her colleague Phyna after a clip of her flaunting her new Brazilian But Lift on the gram went viral

The Benin-born housemate slammed Phyna's BBL, calling it a cement bag with horns; she also described it as being carpenter made

Famous Nigerian reality TV star Chichi trends as her online war with BBNaija colleague Phyna takes a new turn.

According to reports, the pair seemed to have run into each other at an event in Lagos, where all hell broke loose.

Clips of Phyna's new backside trend online as Chichi trolls her for going under the knife. Photo credit: @chichiofficiall/@_tosinsilverdam

Chichi afterwards took to her Twitter page to troll Phyna, noting that she always wanted to be like her, yet goes about condemning her.

I am pissed at the carpenter that did this your cement-injected derriere - Chichi

She also revealed that Phyna's new BBL backside looked poorly done, as if a carpenter did the job.

Chichi then said Phyna's backside looked like a cement-injected bum, adding that despite Phyna insulting her BBL several times, calling it silicon, she couldn't even do a better job for hers.

See Chichi's post trolling Phyna's newly acquired backside:

See how fans reacted to Chichi's post digging Phyna and her new BBL backside

@mummy__gucci:

"Let’s not lie Phyna’s nyash has horns."

@nanakelcy:

" even a blind man can tell Phyna is wearing a body shaper."

@mizz_dorhkas:

"Sorry if my question is offensive oh why is her stomach still big."

@matildaa_mena:

"Let's not lie Chichi won this round."

@amyluv_official:

"Abeg Chi Chi no lie oh.. that Phyna yansh need small touch up for hips."

@iamvivian_ngene:

"Phyna for wait make she recover before she start to Dey post, but what do I know, the thing dey sweet her."

@seun__ayo:

"Maybe she wore it‍♂️It doesn’t look like bbl to me."

@ifyjenny26:

"Chichi say phyna yansh get horn."

@lambanofavour:

"Phyna did not do nyach she said that she removed fat from her stomach."

@girllikenicole:

"I think Phyna is wearing something but whatever it is, e no jig at all . Phyna 0 Chichi 100."

@ukainmargaret:

"All of you are blind to see that she's wearing a body shaper, ofcourse the hate will not let you all see well."

BBNaija Reunion: Many drag Phyna for blasting Chichi with her messy motherhood history, "winner in the mud"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Big Brother Reunion has gotten nastier as ex-housemates dig up each other's pasts to make the other feel less of themselves.

A snippet from the new episode ignited netizens' anger at the Level Up winner Phyna.

The few-second clip showed Phyna and Chichi engaged in a heated argument, where the former hurled insults at the latter using her rumoured history that once made the headlines early this year.

