Nigerian relationship therapist Blessing CEO was recently in the news after a comment by night club chief PrettyMike about her BBL went viral

PrettyMike noted that Blessing CEO has the worst BBL amongst female entertainers who have gone under the knife in Nigeria

Blessing, in a lengthy video, responded to PrettyMike, saying he was wrong to compare her with "a small girl like Khloe," who has not given birth

It seems the battleline has been drawn as Blessing CEO reacts to the statement made by famous socialite PrettyMike, who said she has the worst BBL in the entertainment industry.

PrettyMike was asked, during a podcast, who he thinks has the best and worst BBL in the entertainment industry, and he noted that Koko By Khloe has the finest while Blessing has the worst.

Blessing CEO finally reacts to comments of best and worst BBL comments by PrettyMike about her and BBN Khloe. Photo credit: @officialblessingceo/@prettymike/@kokobykhloe

In reaction to the comment, Blessing went on IG and turned her backside to the camera, flaunting her waist, noting that she got exactly what she wanted: a solid and firm bum.

Don't compare me with small girls that haven't given birth - Blessing slam PrettyMike

During the IG Live session, Blessing CEO also noted that PrettyMike comparing her to Koko by Khloe is an insult.

She noted that Koko has not given birth before as compared to her, who has two kids, and her first son is 12.

Watch Blessing CEO's response to PrettyMike comments about her BBL:

Read what netizens had to say about Blessing CEO's response to PrettyMike's BBL comment

@ayzne_:

"But honestly she doesn’t have the worst BBL… there’s this lady that does love game hunt."

@badgelquasar_:

"Koko has the best bbl in the industry of bbl’ers."

@gungirl001:

"I’m not a fan of Blessing but her body fine pass that Ashmusy friend."

@_iamsheila__:

"How can she be d worst where Toke Makinwa and nons miraj Dey??."

@ladyque_1:

"Y’all should stop disrespecting nons miraj please.. blessing own isn’t that bad tbh."

@hair_by_jullly:

"Let's be honest, nonso Miraj bbl is the worst in the entire bbl industry."

@_lov_issabella:

"I think nons Miraj deserves this category not blessing."

@oyinnnnn:

"Shame on the presenters for asking such an intrusive questions. I am tired of Men commenting on women's bodies. They both look amazing."

@__slimthang:

"Koko has the best BBL on the street of IG period!!!"

@moponz:

"Natural bum bum is the BEST!!!! Make all of una gettat!!!!"

@mmanuanwu:

"True true hers is not the worst. Nonsmiraj's own looks it doesn't agree with her legs, Toke's own is frozen and even a caterpillar cannot move it. Blessing's own are confused and do not agree with each other, the doctor experimented with concrete."

@bridget_daniels_:

"Her body is nice please . It's the way she's not angry about the call out for me."

