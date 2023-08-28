Nigerian socialite and nightlife boss PrettyMike sparks emotions online after a comment he made about ex-BBNaija star Khloe went viral

PrettyMike was recently on the podcast show Terms & Conditions, where he spoke about the BBL craze within the Nigerian entertainment industry

While on the show, PrettyMike did a quick ranking of the best to worst BBLs in Nollywood

Famous nightlife chief PrettyMike has got people talking online after some comments he made while in a podcast show about former Big Brother Naija star Khloe went viral.

PrettyMike, during the show, couldn't help but talk about the BBL craze ravaging the Nigerian entertainment industry and the highbrow community in Lagos.

Famous socialite PrettyMike ranks the best and worst BBLs in Nigeria. Photo credit: @kokobykhloe/@prettymike/@officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

He also took time to do a little ranking of Nollywood's best-done and worst BBLs.

Worst BBL in Nollywood is Blessing CEO's - PrettyMike says

The night club owner noted while on Terms and Conditions that he has seen Koko By Khloe from zero to 100 stack bare, and he can say for sure that she has the best BBL in Nollywood.

Mike then shared who he believes has the worst BBL in Nollywood; he fingered Blessing CEO.

Listen to PrettyMike talk about BBLs in Nollywood below:

See the reactions that PrettyMike's comment stirred

@dlazygirl:

"Which koko by Khloe is that...this same one?"

@Ziddy_Keel:

"Laughs in Nons miraj lol..."

@CallmiBigR:

"Dey play between Blessing and Nons Miraj."

@gabsegun1:

"Who is the Blessing CEO, Olaide Oyediji nko."

@sharonofficial126:

"Have you seen Nons miraj ? Dey play."

@real.motty:

"Blessing CEO setting her ring light now."

@oluwadamilola_ag:

"Koko has the best BBL no cap."

@cupcakee09:

"Una don comot from hook up, hunters and everyday relationship, today na BBL."

@whereisabdul_:

"Cap! NONS MIRAJ have the worst bbl in Africa."

@iampreciousandmore:

"Ohhh Nons Miraj is his friend so I wasn’t expecting him to break her heart."

@ju_ven_chee:

"Is Nonso and Toke a joke to you????

@samvail__:

"I thought I heard bbn until I heard the last name. That girl is setting ring light and camera for tomorrow!"

BBNaija's Khloe shares inspiring story as she makes it to Forbes 30 under 30

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former BBNaija housemate Oluwabusayo Abiri, popularly known as Khloe, has been recognised by the notable American business magazine Forbes as one of Africa's 30 Under 30 changemakers.

The reality TV star was filled with emotions as she announced the latest feat in her entrepreneurial journey.

The CEO of KokobyKhloe Fashion and Cosmetics was ecstatic about the honourable mention and acknowledged the time and effort it took her to get to this point in her career.

Source: Legit.ng