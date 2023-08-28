Music star Davido has shared some dripping in style as he rocked his recently acquired N577 million Timeless pendant

The DMW label boss posed for the camera from the angles, slaying in a silky red shirt and a blue denim ripped jeans

His new pictures have left his fans and followers, as well as celebrities, gushing as many continued to hail him

Nigerian international artist David Adeleke 'Davido' is one of the most popular acts in a country known for their expensive taste when it comes to fashion.

Davido recently left many gushing after he stepped out in a new look.

In the photos via his social media timeline, the DMW label boss wore a silky red shirt, blue denim ripped jeans with his N577 million Timeless pendant dangling on his neck.

As usual, Davido was also spotted with expensive diamond rings and specks while maintaining his 'OBO' status.

Sharing the photos, David insinuated no one could mess with him.

See the pictures below:

Davido's photos leave fans gushing

Legit.ng captured some of the compliments fans gave Davido, see them below:

Zubby Michael:

"Biggest force."

adesope_shopsydoo:

"King David , I’m gonna need that shirt ."

international_ghpage:

"King David and King Promise ."

jacksonwellington91:

"Baddest OBO forever livest legendary keep up de good work ahead of time, Absolutely fresh clean looking forward."

sheisnicole____:

"Never to be caught unfresh ❤️."

davidoswife002:

"Daddy you bad no worry."

slimberry12022:

"ORI ADA eyan baba Imade."

nat_vaginacare:

"001 ❤️ in my next life I will want my 001 to be my father or brother I love you so much davido."

j_a_r_n_a_t_i_o_n:

"Today Come Be Sunday. High Fashion Go Top Money Again."

bles_singmc:

"People called me O.B.O baddest for my side till today ✊then I know I’ll survive and succeed like 001 no more panic ....B.M$ BADDEST 002."

Davido's crew gives him a standing ovation over diamond necklace

