A clip of ace comedienne Real Warri Pikin recreating the viral $500k Davido chain unveiling moment has got people talking online

Real Warri Pikin, in her clip, showed, recreated the moment but did so with her diamond necklace with the inscription RWP instead of the hourglass used by the OBO

The skit maker even used her kids as the cheerleaders who Davido referred to in his unveiling and noted that they were the ones who made the chain

Ace Nigerian female skit maker and comedian Real Warri Pikin has stirred emotions online with a viral clip of her recreating Davido's $500k diamond chain unveiling.

In the trending video Real Warri Pikin instead of unveiling the OBO Timeless sand piece, she revealed her RWP diamond necklace.

Clip of Real Warri Pikin recreating Davido's Timeless diamond necklace unveiling trends. Photo credit: @davido/@realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

Warri Pikin, in the clip, just like the OBO, was seen rocking an all-black suit with a godfather hat. She also mimicked Davido's comment in the clip where he referred to the jewellers who worked on and created the piece.

However, RWP instead referred to her kids as the makers of her diamond necklace while they were chanting her name, just like the real jewellers did in Davido's video.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The singer reacted to the clip saying, "Lmao."

Watch the hilarious clip below:

See how netizens reacted to Real Warri Pikin's video mimicking OBO's diamond chain unveiling

@obi_cubana:

"All na drip!!."

@davido:

"Lmao."

@kie_kie__:

"You better stop ."

@janemena:

"E be like na 3 children I go born o make I for get people for content like this o."

@amarakanu:

"@realwarripikin just for you IOS & Android need to update this clap emoji to diamond clap."

@realwarripikin:

"Haters will say my own is fake."

@eniivy:

"The socks on their hand na another house of beauty."

@eniivy:

"The sand you cannot turn to diamond does not exist."

@yoyomichaelofficial:

"I watched this a million times, i smiled and laughed."

@iamdjbbb:

"RWP!!!! E come dey sound like Political Party."

@mronomski:

"Hahahahaha my own na Garri I wt turn to diamond."

@mcojb:

"I dey come. Make I go pack sand for front of my house."

Davido's crew give him standing ovation over N577m Timeless chain with hourglass pouring diamonds like sand

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recall, reporting that Much-loved Nigerian singer, Davido, made headlines recently for how much he splurged on a Timeless diamond necklace.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the DMW boss shared a video of when his newest neckpiece was removed from its briefcase and worn around his neck.

The hefty piece of jewellery was a thick diamond studded pendant and necklace. The pendant also included an hourglass in its middle that could rotate. When rotated, the hourglass poured out diamonds instead of sand.

Source: Legit.ng