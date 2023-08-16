Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again showcased his love for diamonds with his latest piece of jewellery

Just recently, videos made the rounds online after Davido splurged a whopping N577,000,000 on a Timeless diamond necklace

The necklace, which included an hourglass pouring diamonds instead of sand, left many fans in awe

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Davido, is now making headlines after he splurged on a Timeless diamond necklace.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the DMW boss shared a video of the moment his newest neckpiece was removed from its briefcase and worn around his neck.

The hefty piece of jewellery was a thick diamond studded pendant and necklace. The pendant also included an hourglass in its middle that could rotate. When rotated, the hourglass poured out diamonds instead of sand.

In the caption of the impressive video, Davido bragged about how he had turned sand to diamonds.

Timeless diamond necklace cost N577 million

Popular celebrity blogger and close friend to Davido, Tunde Ednut, took to his official Instagram page to share more details about the new necklace.

Tunde Ednut revealed that the piece of jewellery cost a whopping N577,000,000. According to him, Davido had purchased one of his most expensive diamond chains ever.

Ednut also called it a Timeless piece of jewellery and stated that nobody had ever done it before and that diamonds would be pouring from the hourglass as if it was sand.

Reactions as Davido buys N577 million Timeless diamond chain

The news of Davido’s latest piece of jewellery soon spread on social media and got a lot of people impressed. Many netizens reacted to it with amazement. Read some of their comments below:

_osbert:

“Every album gets a piece!!!!! You too rough.”

Famousbobson:

“Dad you Dey motivate me.”

only1vs7:

“Damnnnn I like this new OBO .. e just Dey show evidence when e set ! that is how it should be.”

the_monsurah:

“Na a whole 5bed detached house be that, I will never be poor by Allah’s mercy.”

historylovers_001:

“One thing about Davido , You can’t meet him at where you left him , Man is always upgrading .. Sophistication is his middle name ❤️❤️.”

chyddo:

“Davido is the most expensive artiste in Nigeria, bro is living luxury, not saying that others aren't doing their thing but no one is seeing Davido in the jewelry Department.”

mastertrizzy_:

“Wizkid net-worth on OBO’s neck.”

hayuurr:

“When you make plenty money, don’t forget to spend it on yourself. Vanity sef sweet wella.”

mcbilliz:

“Money is life abeg.”

iamtrinityguy:

“I will never be poor in my life Amen Davido money ❤️.”

