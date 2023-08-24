Popular Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has shared a video affirming he is loved among his fans despite the backlash he has faced

In a new post on his page, the filmmaker, who is in Abuja, was surrounded by young fans who hailed him as the Odogwu one

While some fans of the actor made fun of his online haters, others noted the video doesn't look genuine

Yul Edochie seems to be having a fantastic time in Abuja and shared a video of how he was well-received by some fans.

In the clip, Yul sat by a desk in a bank as young fans rushed to make videos and take photos with him.

He eventually obliged and stood up to answer their request as the fans hailed him by calling him Oodgwu 1 and Ijele.

In his caption, the filmmaker bragged about how much he is loved, saying his fans know the king of warriors is in Abuja.

He wrote:

"Abuja go sweet oo. Since I got in, the welcome from my fans has been amazing. This one na inside bank. My fans are the best. They know the King of Warriors is here. ❤️❤️❤️ASIWAJU BOY. ISI MMILI JI OFOR. EZEDIKE 1."

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions greet Yul's post

The post got people taking a swipe at netizens who criticise the actor online but remain his fans when they see him. Other people think the hailing in the video is mockery, adding that it was embarrassing.

Read some comments below:

onyinyechi__favour:

"They’re calling you ijele these people are indirectly mocking you oo."

splendstar:

"Na this same people de drag am for IG you go fear Nigerians."

nenny_doufad:

"Why do you feel the need to show us you still got a few fans left though? Nwokem go and do the right thing and have peace of mind and stop seeking validation upandan."

anthoniapaulinus:

"Chai look at an actor I dey respect before, just the mumu his self up and down..I weep for him."

sweetfayy:

"This is embarrassing."

vibaby111:

"See them online trolls I always say they will all leak his toes when they see him physically Odogwu carry goo the king himself."

mjjewels_:

":Dis video looks like them Dey mock yul oo Abi eye Dey pain me."

Why did Yul Edochie hail his father?

Yul Edochie stirred reactions on social media over his post about his father, Nollywood legend Pete Edochie.

In the post on his page, Yul shared videos of his moments with his father on his 76th birthday and another that looked like an advert for a beer brand.

This comes after the actor insinuated his father lied about not being aware of his marriage to his second wife Judy Austin.

