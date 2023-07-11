Upcoming singer Crayon described his humble beginnings and how his father reacted when he first visited his new home

The musician shared his father's reaction on Twitter and disclosed that they were living in one of the downgraded suburbs in Lagos

He admitted that his father stood for long instead of sitting down because he couldn't believe what he saw

Nigerian fast-rising singer Crayon has recounted his humble beginnings after experiencing the shock his parents witnessed in his luxury apartment in Lagos.

The Mavin signee noted that they used to live in one room face me I face you with 13 people stuck inside at one of the local creeks in Lagos known as Orile.

The singer's parents' visit to his lavish home spurred the hideous old-time memory of his life before he hit the jackpot.

He said his mum and dad couldn't believe their eyes to see his new mnsion.

"Yesterday my parents came to my new crib for the first time, my dad couldn't sit for 30 mins straight! Baba no believe him eyes ! My papa dey fo kpe ! How??? From 1 room face me I face you with 13 people for Orile to this ! God is too kind! "Trench To Triumph" Fr Fr !"

Crayon's story melts hearts

Fans and netizens took to Crayon's post to share their reactions while celebrating grace in his career. See their comments below

@StellaOlanike:

"I celebrate your testimonies with you Bro, keep winning and making your parents proud. #Modupe fun Oluwa on your behalf."

@phenomola:

"God is Good, that’s how I pray to make my parents proud and amazed at my success one day."

@soundboydma20:

"Big ups man, that your jam "modupe" song dey on repeat for a long while, the jam hit."

@arubi_raphael:

"That is the joy of Parenthood. More still coming on ur way."

@Authority380826:

"Chibueze we still dey await your home coming..No forget area ."

