Nigerian singer Crayon has turned the life of his parents around as the year 2022 draws to an end

The Mavin signee happily took to Twitter to announce that he has taken his parents out of the trenches where they were living to somewhere better

A major advantage of the huge feat according to the singer is the fact that he can quickly run home to eat and get back to doing his business

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The year ended on a triumphant note for one of Don Jazzy's signees Crayon who gifted his parents a new house.

The young singer couldn't contain his joy as he revealed that he took his parents out of their poor living condition aka trenches to somewhere better.

Don Jazzy's signee Crayon moves parents to new crib Photo credit: @crayonthis

Source: Instagram

Crayon tagged the house a Christmas gift to himself, as he can now finally go home to his parents after five years.

The singer also added that he doesn't have to waste money buying food in Lekki because all he has to do is go home to eat and return to his business.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I recently just moved my parents out of the trenches to a new crib! Hallelujah! My best Christmas gift to myself ever! Now I can finally go home after 5 years! I’m so so happy! I feel fulfilled! No more lekki foods,Small hungry like this I don run go house go chop come back!"

View tweet below:

Nigerians congratulate Crayon

@victorCsylvanus:

"So u Don move them comot for nurudeen? But u go still dey visit medube nau abi? Or we no go see u for orile again?"

@TheOnlyQuam:

"Congratulations Crayway! Way up till now, no come down! More blessings for your head top ❤"

@CFCzee:

"Nothing feels better than achieving this…Congratulations "

officialelmustee:

" he say small hungry..congrats bro more winnings "

ha.fee.zah:

"Congratulations Crayon ️ , you have coloured this Christmas."

Singer Crayon says he hasn’t gone home since he moved to Mavin HQ in 2017

Upcoming artist Crayon, who signed to Don Jazzy’s Mavin label in a statement, opened up on some of the sacrifices he had to make in search of fame.

Crayon, who said he left his parent's house in 2017 and moved to Mavin headquarters, said he had not returned home since then, even though his current residence was just one hour, 30 minutes from theirs.

The Mavin singer added that he still keeps in touch with them, but it has not been easy.

Source: Legit.ng