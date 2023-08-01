Wizkid made Nigerians proud with his Tottenham Stadium show in London, and he was commended on social media

Mavin act Crayon took to his Twitter page with a photo of Wizkid and congratulated him on his achievement

A Twitter user used the opportunity to troll Crayon, and the singer fired back with a vow to be great

According to his vow on Twitter, Nigerians will soon see Mavin act Crayon as a force to reckon with, as he is coming for everything fame has to offer.

The singer was forced to make the vow after a fan criticised his career and noted that he had been an upcoming act for four years.

Crayon was tackled by a troll after he congratulated Wizkid. Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@crayonthis

This was after Crayon put up a post of Wizkid and congratulated him over his sold-out Tottenham Stadium show in London.

"Biggest congratulations biggest blessings! biggest bird! ❤️"

View the tweet below:

Troll knocks Crayon, he responds

For the troll, the Ijo Labalaba crooner said he expected that as a Burna Boy fan, he would understand God's time.

He wrote:

“You’d think a Burna fan would understand God’s time. I’m coming for everything”

See their exchange below:

Netizens react to Crayon's exchange with the troll

@iamericmiles:

"Werey go face your own, nah you and Rema dem sign same year."

@Silva_ojonimi:

"You have a good heart bro. But pls don’t be too nice. This is the industry. You know how these people do things here. None of them posted your album bro. Wiz cant even post u. So pls stop being too nice."

@OneCorrectGuy:

"I pray I never get to a point in my life where I’d be insulting someone unprovoked because of a celebrity."

@_VALKlNG:

"Eje is coming for everything ❤️"

@live_life_en:

"Hey Crayfish or whatever your name is. Burna boy at your stage in his career had hits in SA, Ghana, Nigeria and East Africa. He also did not have the luxury of being signed to the biggest record label in the country. Thats why your upcoming status 4 years later is shocking bro."

@son_nce1:

"If I hear you call Burna Boy’s name from that your useless mouth again. trust me I go ruin your career, don’t dare me you little rat!!!"

@Olivido_dydx:

"But you don’t have Burna’s talent or do you?"

@kelechicollin13:

"I really don't blame you to be honest.. I blame Don jazzy.. If Donjazzy see tweet like this.. Him suppose terminate that contract wey una get.. How you had such confident to write burna boy.. Chai."

