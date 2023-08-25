Veteran Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, said he doesn't care about the young artists giving him his due respect

In the newest episode of the Afrobeats podcast hosted by media personality Adesope, the African Queen crooner revealed this

He claimed that no one owed him anything for being one of the pacesetters in the game and that it was up to how they felt towards him

Veteran Nigerian Afropop singer Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, has stated that the new generation of artists doesn't owe him any mandatory homage as a pacesetter in the industry

He, however, noted that he appreciated when they used their initiative to pay him tribute, which is hugely based on the individual.

The African Queen singer made this known on popular media personality Adesope's Afrobeats podcast.

"Nobody owes me anything. For me, it (my legendary status) is there. It is never going to go away. It does not reduce who I am if young artists do not recognise me," he said.

"The only thing is, definitely, I appreciate it when people recognise me. There is nobody that will not appreciate that. I appreciate it when people recognise me but I do not take it personal when they do not."

2Baba also mentioned that he believes the next new set of of Nigerian artists will make grater waves .

"The younger generation always takes it to the next level," he said.

"That is how I see it, I am really happy for many of these guys, and I pray that most of them will not get carried away," he said in parts.

See the interview below

Internet users react to 2Baba's assertion

Legit.ng captured their take below:

@tft4qmg:

"That’s a man right there. Don’t expect anything, appreciate everything."

@Rapzyrita1:

"A legend for a reason."

@LarryPo63013857:

"2baba way get uncountable musics with substance no mock he’s colleagues burner boy way be say I fit count 3 of he’s musics way get little bit substance they mock he’s colleagues.nawaaooo true true where blind people day person way get one eye ️ na king."

@spikemmy:

"2baba should just drop something even if he murmurs."

