Popular Nigerian celebrity couple, 2baba and Annie Idibia, have once again declared their love for each other on social media

On Instagram, Annie revealed that she would love 2baba till she dies and the music star reacted to her emotional post

A number of netizens reacted to the show of love between the couple as they gushed over their union

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian actress Annie Idibia has once again declared her love for her husband, 2baba, on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a loved up photo of herself with her man and accompanied it with a simple but heartfelt caption.

In the caption of the photo, Annie revealed that she would love her husband until death as she appreciated him online.

Fans react as 2baba and Annie Idibia declare their love for each other. Photos: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“#LYTID #AGUY” which means “Love you till I die.”

See her post below:

It has always been you - 2baba reacts to Annie’s message

Shortly after Annie’s post went up, her husband 2baba took to the comment section to react to it. The legendary musician was no doubt touched by his wife’s kind words as he equally expressed his commitment to her.

Despite 2baba’s reputation for fathering children with other women, he declared that Annie is the only one in his life and has always been the only one.

He wrote:

“It has Always Been You ..Still You.. Will Always Be Only You.”

See a screenshot of his comment below:

Fans react to 2baba and Annie’s loved up post

The declaration of love between 2baba and Annie Idibia on social media caused a buzz among netizens. A number of them gushed over the celebrity couple while others noted how they have managed to ignore naysayers.

Read some of their comments below:

bestdeal_appliances:

“Annie is a good wife for sure .”

ada_ideato:

"Moral of the story: Don’t leave the man you love because of cheating stand by him, shower him with love and always forgive him!!! Kikkikiki.”

tosinjuls:

“I love the fact that, despite people insulting and shaming their marriage, they’ve intentionally made sure to keep their relationship stronger and more beautiful. Don’t listen to the public… just do you.”

Benbills007:

“They are doing everything within their capability to bring this lady to the street,lol but she know say nothing dey street,make she use the one she have hold body.”

mazirainmaker:

“Woman wey get sense…how can I say I love somebody and u don’t love them unconditionally? Do u even understand wat love it? Annie u r d kind of women am looking for.”

soyaiyas_glam:

“She’s obviously obsessed wit him…”

Official_ose007:

“Make both of them hold each other strong!!!! Cos even to see wife/husband these days nor funny.”

official_adorable_:

“You pple are not tapping??”

Wuraaola_art:

“Omo, toxic love is crazzzyyyyyy , the happiness and sadness that comes with it ehhhhh, Omo, just do you. She’s also really happy with this man, he is someone that she is truly in love it, she is okay where she is .”

sharon_jasmyne:

“Don’t leave your marriage because of cheating .”

tecolesubah:

“A true example of OUR LOVE DON'T NEED TO MAKE SENSE TO ANYONE, it’s not a community project.”

2baba on fear of someone stealing Annie from him

2Baba Idibia sent fans into a flurry of emotions as he delved into the complexities of his feelings for his beloved wife and actress, Annie Idibia.

The musician shared a video layered with an emotional voice-over on his Instagram account, baring his soul about how jealous he gets any time another man commands his wife's attention instead of him.

According to 2Baba, his jealousy isn't stirred by fragility or insecurity; rather, it stems from his desire to conceal his wife's outstanding personality from the knowledge of other men and keep them from taking her away from him.

Source: Legit.ng