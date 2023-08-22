Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye of PSquare’s young girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, is getting trolled online after he hung out with his estranged wife and kids

Just recently, Paul was seen with his ex-wife, Anita Okoye, and their three children at an Afro Nation concert in Detroit

Shortly after that, some Nigerians trooped to Ivy’s page with negative comments, telling her to leave the singer alone

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye of PSquare’s girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, has once again been subjected to the wrath of netizens.

It all started when the PSquare star was seen with his estranged wife, Anita Okoye, and their children at the Afro Nation concert in Detroit.

Nigerians drag singer Paul PSquare's young girlfriend after he hung out with his ex-wife and kids. Photos: @ivy_zenny, @anita_okoye

Photos and videos of Paul bonding with his ex-wife and their three kids were posted online. Shortly after, many Nigerians trooped to the singer’s young girlfriend’s page.

Nigerians troll Paul PSquare’s young girlfriend

Ivy, who is a social media influencer, had posted a Get Ready With Me (GRWM) video when many Nigerians stormed her page to troll her.

Some taunted her and claimed Paul was now back with his family. Some called her derogatory names, while others advised her to go for a man without a wife and kids.

Read some of their comments below:

presexyu5:

“Lollllllllllllll, Nobody can separate Anita and rudeboy. How do you feel now. Chest pain. . A woman that suffer for the home you think you are enjoying. Just the beginning get ready. Ntoorrrrr. Dey there make him dey deceive you. Swear i no pain you. I cover Anita and her children with the blood of Jesus Christ.”

big_baby_edith:

“I hear say ur man Dey with em wife ad children now, na true? ”

Chizzydchic:

“This ivy with all your pretty you settle for second hand..I don't understand you small kids of this day..why can't you leave a relationship that already have kids and look up for a fresh man..you think Anita and rudely can ever break..no nne there's a huge bond that no one can ever separate..”

___leyii__d1st:

“That man is gradually making up with his family. Leave him alone.”

chichi.zane:

“Go and marry leave Paul alone your breakfast is cooking.”

naza4life:

“U go post tire...them dey Detroit.”

mojadesolami_x:

“Understanding girlfriend of the year ❤️.”

Paul Okoye's young lover dismisses pregnancy rumours

Meanwhile, singer Paul Okoye's young lover Ivy Ifeoma shared a new video where she commented on claims about being pregnant.

During a question and answer session, Ivy dismissed the report, adding that she was conducting an experiment on her body.

In her words: "I am on a journey to gain little weight, I am just conducting an experiment on my body."

