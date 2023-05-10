A recent clip of Nollywood actor Lege Miami visiting famous Nigerian billionaire E-Money at his Lagos home has stirred reactions online

In the trending clip, the excited actor hailed E-Money, who confessed to him that he was a fan of his and his relationship show

E-Money noted to Lege that his show is very entertaining, and he tries as much as possible not to miss it when it is on

Controversial Nollywood actor and comic Kehinde Adams, better known as Lege Miami, has stirred hilarious reactions online after a clip of his recent visit to the home of Nigerian billionaire E-Money emerged.

In the viral clip, Lege Miami was seen losing his mind after E-money publicly told him he is a huge fan of him and his single's show.

After meeting billionaire E-Money, nollywood actor Lege Miami goes wild in a viral clip. Photo credit: @legemiamii

Source: Instagram

Lege, in response, shouted, saying;

"I don hammer; I don get money, billionaire dey watch me."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

E-Money further encouraged him to do more, noting that Lege's shows are entertaining.

Kehinde also took the opportunity to tell his fans and enthusiast of the show to take it seriously because extremely wealthy people are on the platform, noting that they should take advantage of that.

Watch the hilarious moment Lege Miami met E-Money, and he goes gaga:

See how netizens reacted to Lege's clip during his visit to E-Money's home

@mr_denrele:

"No program today… CEO don go do atenu."

@kmccreation:

"Your show is very entertaining o, it keeps my work going both at home and office. I and my sister used to call ourselves to talk and laugh about ur shows."

@405yd_:

"All those people wey Dey cut their friends off because of election and tribe , how una Dey like this."

@sexxymum_jackphancinspa:

"Lege ur mind no go reach ground."

@yankeeboyyy:

"Lege if na so E-money they curse or abuse him customers him go get money??? Better change ur ways."

@__temmiee:

"I told u Our platform is an international platform Lege. Now u see why u need to be more serious. Our price don dey go up niyen o."

@maxwell_gram01:

"I saw what you did there just wan use style touch am baba try receive sense."

@temmy_15:

"Lege na joy giver you you no fit hate our ceo."

@akindeleeyanmayweather:

"If u think u hate this guy na you and your family problem b dat."

@ogbeniade01:

"CEO atenu, no program today?"

Video of KCee, EMoney, Lege Miami with MC Oluomo causes online stir

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood actor Lege Miami recently posted a video of singer KCee and his brother, EMoney, with a former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chieftain, MC Oluomo.

In the video, it appeared KCee and his brother had hosted MC Oluomo in their home, and they welcomed him well.

KCee was seen delivering a speech to Oluomo as he held a small tray filled with bundles of N500 notes and a case of wine.

Source: Legit.ng