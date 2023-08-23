Nigerian singer Portable loves to throw money around to fans, especially in his neighbourhood aka trenches

The Zazu crooner, in a video, showed off a sack of money as the people around hailed him before he went on a distribution spree

Young boys escaped being hit and almost damaged the singer's car as he rained money on them from the protection of his vehicle

As usual, controversial Nigerian singer Portable caused chaos in his neighbourhood by showering his young fans with money.

The singer took to his Instagram page with a post showing off the huge sack of money he intended to share for his fans in the trenches.

In another clip, children and young men ran after the singer's car, escaping being hit as they scrambled for money.

Portable sat in the comfort of his vehicle and doled out money to the small crowd.

The Zazu crooner gave himself a title in his caption, he wrote:

"Akoi Grace IKA OF AFRICA AMULUDUN The Street DonJazzy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️"

Reactions to Portable's videos

fimybaby:

"Our honorable king ❤️"

billyque_b:

"This portable ehhhh. This money too much ooo."

davewellbeing:

"Money Nor Be Problem With this Guy This Is why I always Send Him Love From UK "

ebitamss:

"Wen u broke e go see say the street get amnesia, plus all these can hardly make a lasting impact. But I am inspired nonetheless "

muhammad0811541:

"What I noticed about portable is that, the person that have suffering before will have feeling for other human that is suffering, portable is a great person, may Almighty God continue bless him and provide for him."

toxicandloneli:

"Shey nah inside sack your own Ogunda day put money "

josephshubby:

"@portablebaeby that’s not how to show love they could have broken your windscreen "

teecash223:

"Local champion "

ennydam:

"Laslas some people go still say the boy no dey try.... How many of our celeb can give u a penny?"

Portable reveals why his wife will be in the trenches

It is safe to assume Portable's wife will not be stepping out of the trenches anytime soon because he has made it a lifelong goal to keep her away from the posh part of Lagos; the Island.

In his interview with Nedu on Thehonestbunch podcast, the singer asked if he should take Bewaji to the Island and let another man take her away from him.

The Zazu crooner disclosed that the men on the Island live fake lives, and he doesn't want them to use that to collect his wife.

