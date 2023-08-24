Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, took a swipe at controversial Twitter user Daniel Regha

In an interview snippet making the rounds online, Burna described Daniel Regha as someone who looks like a dancing doughnut

The music star’s description of the controversial personality soon made the rounds online and got netizens dropping different comments

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has now blasted infamous Twitter user, Daniel Regha, in an interview.

A video made the rounds on different social media platforms showing the moment the Grammy-winning musician shared his thoughts about Regha.

Burna Boy says Daniel Regha looks like a dancing doughnut. Photos: @burnaboygram, @danielregha

Source: Instagram

According to Burna Boy, Regha looks like not just any doughnut but a dancing one. The Big 7 crooner said this while calling some netizens stupid and really dumb.

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“People are really stupid, like people are really really dumb. That’s how there’s one guy that looks like a doughnut, he literally looks like a dancing doughnut.”

See the viral video below:

Reactions as Burna Boy calls Daniel Regha a dancing doughnut

Burna Boy’s description of Daniel Regha looking like a dancing doughnut soon made the rounds on social media, and many netizens had a lot to say about it.

Read some of their comments below:

alphamalenurse:

“Gbas gbos But let’s face the truth regha actually looks like a dancing doughnut .”

ola_dotun081:

“No worry he go soon reply am he they find the English for dictionary.”

__prom.queen:

“More tweet from Daniel loading.”

henrydebbieosas:

“Ever seen a dancing doughnut?”

clement__richie:

“Daniel setting ring light to reply bck .”

Jidegram__:

“Justice for Daniel pls.”

Tomboy22918:

“Dancing doughnuts and fine fish pie.”

richbukka:

“Lol Burna steady bringing out words for the streets..Now we have dancing donuts ..Meanwhile that name fits that werey, if he was really referring to him .”

ceo___otf:

“Burna get bad mouth sha.”

Meekdavid5:

“Daniel deserves this and even more.”

Burna Boy drops deep observation on hard work

Burna Boy had earlier shared a piece of advice to his fans and fellow countrymen on the controversies of hard work.

In a video shared online, the self-acclaimed African Giant argued that hard work goes with results to show that one is really putting in the work.

According to Burna, when one toils day and night with no concrete outcome, people will begin to lose faith in such a person.

Source: Legit.ng