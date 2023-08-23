Recently evicted BBNaija Aall Stars housemate Uriel has been all over social media since she returned home

In a video seen online, the reality star waged war against any form of affection, or relationship between her love interest Neo and recently introduced housemate Kim Oprah

Netizens have bashed Uriel for chasing clout, and some people have compared her to Tolanibaj, who has been fighting over Neo in the house

Big Brother Naija All Stars ex-housemate Uriel has sparked reactions on social media with a video of her heavily praying for her love interest.

Even though nothing serious happened between them, Uriel revealed Neo as her love interest and the introduction of new housemate Kim Oprah after her exit is challenging for her.

Uriel prays against Neo and Kim Oprah finding each other Photo credit: @urielmusicstar/@neo_akpofure/@kimoprah

Source: Instagram

In a video, Uriel sent a note of warning to Kim Oprah, and dedicated her time to praying to God to cast away anything that might happen with her and Neo.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Uriel's video

@KingAndreasss:

"She’s doing too much at this point "

@__tuala:

"She and Tolani aren’t any different."

@djdipsinthemix:

"But it kinda seemed like she dint send him much after she kissed him. Or na me no watch am ?"

@Kingabasalito

"Why is she afraid. She is not even the real owner "

@mz_Olu:

"Uriel and Tbaj are the same at this point, one is embarrassing herself inside and the other outside."

@Funabynature:

"God! I’m dying from secondhand embarrassment ‍♀️"

@NayaSmith11:

"This is an example of your village people following you, this is the brand she wants to build for herself??"

@roses_on_mars:

"She needs to pack it up with this man talk."

@AndreOkorie:

"Man needs this neo juju because what is it with him getting this fire women!!!"

Why did Uriel shade Laycon?

BBNaija All Stars’ housemate, Uriel expressed her displeasure with the jury after she was evicted from the reality show.

On August 13, 2023, Uriel was voted out after two of the three-member jury penned down her name over Seyi’s name.

Uriel admitted that despite not knowing who exactly voted for her to leave, she absolutely regrets campaigning for the past BBNaija winner, who was a jury member.

Source: Legit.ng