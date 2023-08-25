Popular actress Destiny Etiko has congratulated Toyin Abraham ahead of the release of her new movie titled Malaika

Destiny, who shared pictures and a video of her and Toyin, described the latter as an inspiration to young people

The memorable moment between the two Nollywood stars has left their fans and colleagues gushing

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko couldn't help but congratulate her senior colleague, Toyin Abraham, on her soon-to-be-released project, which she said was a hit already.

Destiny, who linked up with Toyin in the Lekki area of Lagos, shared photos and a video of them bonding like sisters.

Destiny Etiko visits Toyin Abraham on set. Credit: @toyin_abraham @destinyetikoofficial

In a caption of her post, Destiny applauded Toyin for being a source of inspiration to the youth.

Destiny wrote:

"Hey MAMI @toyin_abraham You are such an inspiration to so many young people out there, You are doing so well ma and we love u A big congratulations on your FILM It’s Already a Hit ."

Slide the post below to watch a video of Destiny Etiko and Toyin Abraham:

Toyin Abraham hints at new movie

In a statement via her social media time, Toyin Abraham revealed her new movie Maliaka is ready for release after several weeks of preparation.

In reaction to Destiny's post, Toyin revealed the latter gave her a gift.

She wrote:

@destinyetikoofficial thanks my love for coming to visit me onset and thanks for the bigggggg gift❤️❤️love u so much darling."

Fans react as Destiny Etiko links up with Toyin Abraham

Legit.ng captured some of the messages as some netizens made bold claims about the Yoruba actress. See them below:

ucheogbodo:

"World best too beautiful."

chinyerejndukwe:

"Rubby ojiako come and see maturity, if na u now, u go do appreciation video, thankful video, madness video, and rolling on the ground video to say thank u for hugging you."

its_rhodyy:

"She’s not.. I don’t care to know about her personality but the fact that she supported Tinubu and tried preaching him to us."

mz_xsta:

"Na aamage control cinema movie be this, suddenly you want igbo actors on your movie so we can forget the suffering you are making Nigerians go through with your selfish aim."

Toyin Abraham in tears as Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett prays for her

It was an emotional moment for Toyin Abraham as veteran movie star Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett arrived at her Malaika movie set.

In the clip shared by the filmmaker, she met the older woman by her car with flowers in hand and a team of people.

Toyin burst into tears as the Nollywood veteran gushed over her, prayed for her and thanked her for honouring her.

Source: Legit.ng