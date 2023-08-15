Former Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Uriel Oputa came forward to say that during her three-week stay on the show, she and Neo shared passionate kisses every week

Legit.ng reported that Uriel was evicted on Sunday's live programme, making her the second contestant to leave this season

Uriel further revealed her desire to date Neo when he leaves the shared her thoughts on how he is carrying along in Biggie's house

Evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Uriel Oputa has opened up about the male housemate she is crushing on in Biggie's house.

Buttressing this further, she acknowledged that she and Neo kissed each weekend during her three weeks on the reality show.

BBNaija All Stars Uriel discloses crush for Neo Credit: @urielmusicstar, @neo_akpofure

Recall Legit.ng broke the news that Uriel became the second housemate to be kicked out of the house this season.

Uriel expressed her feelings towards Neo in an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on the Africa Magic YouTube channel.

She said, "I love his [Neo's] smell. I love the fact that he cooks. And we share similar interests like he is into fitness, Neo is into making smoothies, he's into cooking. Although we didn't really talk a lot, but we had chemistry. I don't know if it's his strategy, but he is just eye candy, you know.

"We [I and Neo] kissed every weekend. We kissed yesterday, the day before yesterday. You guys didn't catch that [laughs]. You don't know anything. We kissed the day before yesterday after we came back from the Saturday night party. We kissed in the lounge. Everybody saw us. CeeC turned her face and said, 'Chi mo!."

See part of the video here

Uriel's confession sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled how netizens felt towards Uriel and Neo's relationship. See their comments below:

@iamheartbreaktm:

"How did the camera not get that?"

@Blessin37368831:

"Hahahaha. I miss her on the screen."

@Crescentevery:

"I need this babe back in that house fam."

@meenex_p:

"Send my girl back we have plenty more of kisses to give."

@AbiahuSandra:

"Nonsense, kissing Noe is that an achievement?"

Whitemoney wanted to date me outside, I refused - Uriel reveals

Recently evicted BBNaija All Stars housemate, Uriel, is now making headlines after she spoke on the relationship between her and Whitemoney.

In a video making the rounds online, the reality show star revealed that Whitemoney actually wanted to date her outside of the house, but she refused.

Not stopping there, Uriel, the second housemate to be evicted, explained that despite knowing Whitemoney outside the house, he really disappointed her on the show. She explained that perhaps he underestimated her when it came to cooking because she was raised in London.

