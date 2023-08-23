Famous media mogul Mary Njoku has stirred emotions online after she shared a long list of things her daughter requested to celebrate her 8th birthday

The actress-turned-streaming platform owner couldn't help but yell out for help while noting that she had no option but to go Naija mum way on her little princess

Some of the demands on Kaego's list included an array of games to be played by her friend, some of which included Roblox, trampoline, PS5, football and many more

Former Nollywood actress and co-founder of ROKTV, Mary Njoku, recently got people talking online when she shared the list of birthday demands her daughter sent for her b-day bash.

Mary Njoku revealed that she wasn't in the country and would be back on Thursday, five hours before Kaego's birthday. She noted that the demands on her daughter's list left her scared, with no choice but to go 'Naija mum' on her.

Mary Njoku shares her 7-year-old daughter's birthday wishlist online and cries out for help. Photo credit: @maryremmynjoku

"This child no get joy!" - Mary Njoku continues to wail

"This girl wants to kill me." These were the words of Mary as she asked her followers how she could pull off a Disney-themed birthday party for her daughter.

See Mary's comment complaining about her daughter's birthday wishlist:

"This child no get joy! Infact, Disney sef no do reach this one na!! Still at work. I land few hours before Thursday and I am expected to create Disneyland for my Princess . Well, I need to wear my 'Naija Mum' cap. I cannot kill myself!!"

See the full post below:

See how netizens reacted to Mary Njoku's lamentations about her daughter

@ruthkadiri:

"Problem here and there."

bloody_marys_box:

"Lol she shares the same date with me and I don’t have anything planned. She has planned it for the two of us already. Please adhere to her instructions to the T."

@maronyworld:

"just thinking how many ‘hours’ we have in 5 hours."

@rayleebelle:

"You this that Roblux game ehn, So addictive. My 8yo daughter will play it all day and still ask me to buy her robux (gift card) to gain access to more games.'

@chiomanance:

"An 8 year old? Writes and spells so well? Wooow! So intelligent. At 8 years old, I was still learning to spell my name."

@flowsphenom:

"She’s soo cool! Thinking of activities for the boys and then parkour on the list. A real experiential, fun loving, active and caring babe, I Stan."

@peggyovire:

" a princess & more."

@officialsammytim:

"That's the kind of kid that would tell her friends that her mum is a super woman... Don't let her down ... And a happy birthday to her in advance."

@realsusanpeters:

" All in one day, wahala don wear suit for u."

@enai_b_success:

"She is so thoughtful. She included fun stuff for the boys too. So sweet."

@eghe_tricia:

" I love how specific she is. Mama I know you can. Thanks on advance."

@cherish_goddess:

"Kaego is the real MVP. Mama you can do this."

@helenbydesign_:

"She's a gamer, I stan!"

