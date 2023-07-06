Popular Nigerian actress Mary Remmy Njoku has taken to social media to lament the increased taxation in the country

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star complained after se paid N664 at the airport toll gate

She shared a photo of the receipt and noted that the toll fee used to be N300 as she wondered if she was cheated

Popular Nollywood actress Mary Remmy Njoku has joined the growing list of Nigerians complaining about the increased taxation in the country.

Just recently, the movie star took to her official Instagram page to share her experience at the airport after she paid an over 50% increase on her regular toll gate fee.

According to Mary Njoku, she was at the airport on July 5, 2023, when she paid N664 as the toll fee. She explained that the fee used to be N300.

Fans react as actress Mary Remmy Njoku laments over increased airport toll gate fee. Photos: @maryremmynjoku

Source: Instagram

The actress wondered if that was a new thing or if she was cheated. She also went ahead to lament over how it now takes over the people’s minimum wage to fill up their car tanks as she wondered how the citizens are surviving.

She wrote:

“I just paid 664 naira for the toll gate at the airport. Was 300 naira. Na so e don be? Abi dem cheat me It now takes more than the minimum monthly wage to fill the tank of a car. How are people surviving?.”

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Mary Remmy Njoku laments over 50% increase in airport toll gate fee

After the actress lamented about the new airport toll fee, many netizens took to her comment section to react. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Affordable_dealss:

“The Same person who said let the poor breath is the one seriously suffocating the poor.”

Lorah_irez:

“They will still say it will favour them and their family without looking at facts.”

jennifer_ogah10:

“I don’t really understand this toll gate payment, is it that everyday you pass you must pay going and coming? Abi na monthly? Please I would really love to know.”

nk_rozzy:

“May all these be resolved by the time i have my own car.”

_nkems.kitchen:

“This new toll price will favor me and my family. ”

viviyk:

“Ikeja toll gate ?I paid 500 2days ago and I was mad na to find alternative route .”

komeeewilliams:

“It’s Renewed Hope.”

Billionaire daughter Hauwa Indimi laments after buying tomatoes for N8k

Nigerian billionaire businessman Mohammed Indimi’s daughter, Hauwa, has joined many others in complaining about the country’s high cost of living.

Despite being a billionaire’s daughter, Hauwa seemed to have started to feel the pinch of expensive foodstuff in the market.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the socialite complained bitterly after her domestic staff bought only a small basket of tomatoes for N8,000.

Source: Legit.ng