Popular Nollywood actress, Mary Remmy Njoku, has advised ladies to be careful of IJGB this Christmas period

The movie star noted that many of them will come back with an accent and a lot of lies to deceive ladies who get carried away

She then recounted meeting an 'area bros' she turned down years ago in a London barber shop after he had claimed to own a big law firm

Popular Nigerian actress, Mary Remmy Njoku, has got netizens talking over her experience with an area bros who came back from abroad years ago.

Taking to her social media page, the movie star made sure to advise ladies ahead of the Christmas season when many janded Nigerians aka IJGB (I just got back) will come home.

She recounted how an area bros returned from jand years ago with a weird accent and a pocket full of lies but she was not into him because he was not smart and was inconsistent with his stories.

Actress Mary Remmy Njoku warns ladies ahead of Christmas, shares experience with abroad returnee. Photos: @maryremmynjoku

Source: Instagram

Many years later, she saw the same man at a barber shop in London and he could not even look at her.

She, however, admitted to saying a prayer for him and wishing him well.

According to Mary Njoku, speaking with an accent is not a measure of intelligence or success and ‘sapa’ is a universal thing.

In her words:

“Chai! Xmas don reach o I remember that year when an Area Bros came back from Jand with a weird accent and pocket full of lies. 'I run a big law firm in London' @ I wasn't into him cos his 'yarns' were inconsistent. And despite the 'supposed' BLOW, he wasn't smart.

"Well, I saw him at a barber shop in London few years later and he couldn't even look at me. The shoes didn't lie. UK is real. Well I said a prayer for him. Hope he is OK wherever he is.”

In her caption, she wrote:

“Moral lessons. £10 is now 10k. So be careful with IJGB this Christmas.

'I wanna gonna' is NOT a measure of one's intelligence or success › *

*Date who you truly like so you don't feel deceived. *Sapa is a universal thing. E dey EVERYWHERE.”

See the post below:

Netizens react to Mary Njoku’s post

Read what some of them had to say below:

airhiz007:

“Things have changed" most Nigerians now travel around the world and your advise will only work for ladies who live in the village. There's no big deal about living in England or anywhere else' it's all about you as a person. Anyone that still falls for this should be on same low mentality as the guy. Too much tip on how to live or who to date, lets have a black ppl social media platform that promotes generational wealth and entrepreneurship ideas" everyday relationship talk.”

priscillia_oluchi_:

“Odogwu Na China gonna touch down soon, Amu gonna maLLy you soon my Rove.”

tashaswavey:

“Emeka Cambodia would soon start calling your lines...stay safe.”

leaddyskincare:

“So girls will leave their boyfriends for person who just came back from the "abroad" so as to flex for Christmas??”

db_naturals_:

“In other words no loose guard QUEENS.”

adesuaaa_:

“Them no go still hear cause them get coconut head. Ndi 'll take you overseas' go still give them belle run.”

only1_ednariches:

“I came to look for a wife to marry go soon enter town. Dat format don cast oh. Stay wise y'all.”

