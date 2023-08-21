Following Seyi's behaviour in the house, Nigerians have turned on Mike and other jurors that saved him and evicted Uriel instead

In a tweet on Sunday, August 20, Tacha praised Vee for setting her emotions aside and doing the job expected of her

Tacha also shaded Mike for using his personal relationship with Seyi to judge on the show instead of delivering as s jury member

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Vee made many people happy with her performance as a jury on the BBN All Stars eviction night on Sunday, August 20.

Pepper Dem star, Tacha also reacted to Vee's incredible performance and gave her a shout-out on Twitter.

According to her, Vee went on the show and did what was expected of her without emotions, unlike Mike, who allowed his personal relationship with Seyi to cloud his judgement.

Now more than ever, netizens want Seyi out of the show after the horrible statement about what he is hoping his son would do to people's daughters.

Tacha wrote:

"Big ups to VEE SHA!! This is what a jury is suppose to do! keep emotions asides and get the job done.. Not he helped me to plug my phone when nepa brought light at night so I have to save him BS."

See Tacha's tweet below:

Netizens react to Tacha's tweet

Tacha's reaction sparked mixed comments from people, but many agreed with her and praised Vee as well.

Read some comments gathered below:

@sami_oamen:

"But someone said she intentionally left Tolani Baj so she’ll be disgracing herself "

@skillzxtimi:

"Kept Emotions aside truly. That's a Queen."

@jbaltolajumoke:

"Tacha rest abeg"

@Chukwusomagaa:

"If I was Vee I’ll still not evict Tbaj so she can keep fooling and everyone will see just how shameless she is."

@adesumbori:

"Mike go collect dragging till seyi leave house."

@funkejewel:

"Like for real.... I was pissed with the emotions the previous juries brought into the game."

@Bad_Vikki3:

"Seyi is staying one more week. We're gon drink your tears madam "

@marltidia:

"This lady no send una papa for this app o and i love it for her"

Mike dissociates himself from Seyi

BBNaija All Stars juror, Mike Edwards reacted to one of the housemates, Seyi Awolowo’s shocking statement.

Seyi said his sons would run trains on people’s daughters and sleep with them. He also added that he has begun saving money for it.

Taking to his official Twitter page, Mike was quick to disassociate himself from Seyi’s comment. According to him, he does not condone such behaviour.

