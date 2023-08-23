A video of skit maker Cute Abiola's wife praying to her maker before giving birth is trending online

In the clip, Cute Abiola's wife expressed how scared she was, as she hinted that she suffered before she got pregnant

The video has stirred emotions from netizens as it reminded many of what pregnant women go through

A few days after popular skit maker and comic actor Abdulgafar Ahmad, aka Cute Abiola, thew a lavish naming ceremony and thanksgiving party for his first child, an emotional video of his wife Khudrah Mosunmola praying to her maker before delivery has emerged online.

The short video shows a heavily pregnant Mosunmola expressing her fear of giving birth as she prayed to God to make it easy and safe.

Aside from praying for herself and their newborn, the skit maker's wife also prayed to her maker to keep him alive.

“I suffered before getting pregnant, God please save me and my baby," she said as she prayed in Yoruba.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Cute Abiola and his wife welcomed their first child in June.

Netizens react to video of Cute Abiola's wife praying

"Amin. God I am using her as a point of contact for every women who is looking and wanting the fruit of the womb that you answer them very soon and every pregnant woman will deliver safely in Jesus name ."

"God truly answers prayers cause all her wishes came true."

"Speechless if you have not experienced what she is praying against, you will never know how powerful the prayer is"

"This fear is actually real especially as a first time mum, sometimes the devil even whispers into ur ear. But our God is greater."

What is skit maker Cute Abiola's happiest day?

Cute Abiola expressed appreciation to everyone who graced his son's naming ceremony, Legit.ng reported.

Sharing stunning ceremonial pictures from the big event, he revealed that it was a day he would never forget.

In a message to his son, the comic creator expressed his desire for him to grow up so he could tell him about his wealth and show him the lovely footage from his naming ceremony.

