Desola Afod, wife of actor Kunle Afod, posted a public apology on Instagram on October 11, 2026, following backlash over her comments

Afod addressed the apology to actor Afeez Owo, crediting his intervention for prompting her to walk back her generalised statement

Actresses Bimbo Success and Wumi Toriola had both fired back at Afod before she made the unexpected move

Desola Afod, wife of Yoruba Nollywood actor Kunle Afod, has taken a step back after her remarks about practitioners in the Yoruba film industry sparked a wave of criticism from prominent figures within the profession.

On October 11, 2026, Desola Afod posted an apology on her Instagram page, directing her message specifically at actor Afeez Owo, whom she credited with steering her towards making amends.

Desola Afod responds to criticism from Bimbo Success, Wumi Toriola and other Yoruba movie practitioners. Photo: desolaafod

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

"Can't thank you enough, Baba Gani (Afeez Owo). I truly appreciate you, sir, and I sincerely apologise for disappointing you with my words," she wrote.

In the post, Desola Afod fully withdrew the general statement she had made about "Àwọn Ọmọ Tíátíà," clarifying that her original words were never intended to paint everyone in the industry with the same brush.

"The few people who did me dirty know themselves. In all, ÒTÍLỌ̣! We move," she added, signing off with "I AM SORRY" before reaffirming her identity: "MY NAME IS STILL DESOLA AFOD, CELEB WIFE, TILL THE END OF TIME."

She also shared screenshots of a voice call with Afeez Owo alongside follow-up messages in which she confirmed she had uploaded the apology, and he responded with blessings.

Desola Afod takes back her generalised remarks about Yoruba movie stars after backlash from industry colleagues. Photo: desolaafod

Source: Instagram

What sparked the Nollywood controversy

The apology comes after a video Desola Afod had shared earlier in which she issued a blunt warning to actors and actresses in the Yoruba movie industry.

She complained that certain individuals addressed her by her first name without showing proper respect, noted she was 44 years old, and made clear there would be zero tolerance for such treatment going forward.

The remarks triggered swift pushback.

Actress Bimbo Success told her to stop talking, arguing that the industry had stayed silent purely out of respect for Kunle Afod and cautioning that she would not hold back if pressed further.

Wumi Toriola also weighed in, calling the comments disrespectful to the entire industry and urging Desola Afod to name specific people rather than make sweeping generalisations.

Toriola went further, suggesting Desola Afod revert to her maiden name if the Afod surname posed such difficulties for her.

Afeez Owo's role in the resolution

Desola Afod's acknowledgement of Afeez Owo as the driving force behind her apology appears to have been central to de-escalating the situation.

By publicly thanking him and framing her retraction around his guidance, the statement strikes a conciliatory tone while still insisting that specific individuals within the industry bear responsibility for how they treated her.

Check out Desola Afod's apology to Yoruba Nollywood stars in the Instagram post below:

Kunle Afod shows the world his grown-up daughter based in US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that famous Kunle Afod left fans and followers in the online community gushing after a photo post on Instagram.

The movie star is currently in the US to promote his new movie and took time out of his schedule to connect with family.

Afod shared a rare photo of himself and his grown-up daughter on his page and mentioned how much he loves her.

Source: Legit.ng