Skit maker Cute Abiola celebrated the christening of his baby boy by throwing a lavish party over the weekend

Popular celebrities like Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, among others, were present to celebrate with Cute Abiola

A clip from the event showed the moment many of these prominent figures made money rain on the skit maker and his wife

It was a moment of jubilation for popular skit maker and actor Cute Abiola as he threw a lavish party to celebrate the christening of his new baby boy over the weekend.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Cute Abiola and his wife welcomed their first child in June. However, on August 2, the funnyman hinted at hosting a party as he sent out invitations to his colleagues and prominent figures to celebrate with him.

Segun Johnson performs at Cute Abiola's baby's naming ceremony. Credit: @thecuteabiola

Source: Instagram

On the big day, August 20, the likes of Odunlade Adekola, Femi Adebayo, and Ijebu, among others, all turned up for Cute Abiola's party.

A sweet clip showed the moment the proud parents made their grand entrance into the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the clip below:

The couple was joined on the dance floor by friends and well-wishers who sprayed cash.

Watch the moment guests made money rain on Cute Abiola and his wife:

Segun Johnson performed at Cute Abiola's party.

Fans react as guests make money rain on Cute Abiola

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video; see them below:

skyscraper_shola:

"And some people say money no dey this country......okay oooo May the Good God bless me financially."

fitsbyneemah:

"Who use to pack all these money."

oga_amos_:

"Haaa why is the video not clear nah I wan download am but anyways congratulations to you big bro ."

always_connects:

"Hope u no call @thepastorpikin come ur naming sha ."

abimbolaotun:

"Who say money no dey Nigeria... people dey spend sha."

Cute Abiola celebrates as Nigerian Navy pays his gratuity

Legit.ng previously reported that Cute Abiola was overjoyed after the Nigerian Navy paid his gratuity.

In a clip he shared on his Instagram page, the funnyman was seen celebrating with a bottle of drink as he sat on a moving car, rocking a robe and bonnet at night.

Another clip showed when Cute Abiola went on his knees as he continued celebrating.

Source: Legit.ng